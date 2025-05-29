Assistive Technologies for the Visually Impaired Market Worth $11.25 Billion by 2029 and $20.89 Billion by 2034: Analysis of Trends, Opportunities, Strategies and Key Players

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assistive Technologies for the Visually Impaired Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the assistive technologies for visually impaired market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market reached a value of nearly $6.11 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.09% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $6.11 billion in 2024 to $11.25 billion in 2029 at a rate of 12.99%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.17% from 2029 and reach $20.89 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the improvements in internet connectivity, rising prevalence of visual impairments, rising healthcare expenditure and increased government initiatives and regulations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were privacy and security concerns and low healthcare access in developing countries.



Going forward, growing use of smartphones, expansion of e-commerce platforms, increasing aging population worldwide and rising demand for independent living solutions will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market in the future include economic downturns.



The global assistive technologies for visually impaired markets are fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 8.04% of the total market in 2023. Cambium Learning Group was the largest competitor with a 2.39% share of the market, followed by Vispero Group (VFO) with 1.08%, Eschenbach Optik GmbH with 0.93%, Acer Inc. with 0.87%, Optelec Inc. with 0.67%, OrCam Technologies Ltd. with 0.56%, Google LLC with 0.50%, HumanWare Group with 0.48%, LVI Low Vision International AB with 0.32% and eSight Corporation with 0.24%.



North America was the largest region in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market, accounting for 36.07% or $2.2 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.12% and 14.11% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.84% and 13.60% respectively.



The assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented by type into educational devices and software, mobility devices, low vision devices and other types. The educational devices and software market was the largest segment of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by type, accounting for 41.49% or $2.53 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the educational devices and software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 15.08% during 2024-2029.



The assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented by distribution channel into online retail, offline retail and direct sales. The online retail market was the largest segment of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 46.47% or $2.84 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online retail segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 17.52% during 2024-2029.



The assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented by end user into blind schools, enterprises and social organizations, personal use, hospitals and other end users. The enterprises and social organizations market was the largest segment of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by end user, accounting for 44.86% or $2.74 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the enterprises and social organizations segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 15.37% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by type will arise in the educational devices and software segment, which will gain $2.58 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the online retail segment, which will gain $3.52 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market segmented by application will arise in the enterprises and social organizations segment, which will gain $2.86 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The assistive technologies for visually impaired market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.56 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the assistive technologies for visually impaired market include advancements in wearable smart glasses enhancing independence with assistive technologies, integration of AI in assistive technologies enhancing personalized solutions for the visually impaired, focus on accessible smartphones driving innovation in assistive technologies and advancements in digital accessibility expanding inclusivity and usability for visually impaired users.



Player-adopted strategies in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market include focus on strengthening its business operations through new developments and business operations through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the assistive technologies for visually impaired companies to focus on wearable smart technology to support independence in visually impaired individuals, focus on integrating AI to create personalized assistive technologies, focus on developing accessible smartphones for visually impaired individuals, focus on improving digital accessibility for visually impaired users, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for assistive technologies for visually impaired, focus on developing competitive pricing strategies for assistive technologies for visually impaired, focus on leveraging digital marketing for assistive technologies for visually impaired, focus on partnerships with social organizations and enterprises for promotion, focus on the online retail market for assistive technologies for visually impaired and focus on enterprises and social organizations market for assistive technologies for visually impaired.



Major Market Trends

Advancements in Wearable Smart Glasses Enhancing Independence With Assistive Technologies

Integration of AI in Assistive Technologies Enhancing Personalized Solutions for the Visually Impaired

Focus on Accessible Smartphones Driving Innovation in Assistive Technologies

Advancements in Digital Accessibility Expanding Inclusivity and Usability for Visually Impaired Users

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Educational Devices; Software; Mobility Devices; Low Vision Devices; Other Types

2) by Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Offline Retail; Direct Sales

3) by End User: Blind Schools; Enterprises and Social Organizations; Personal Use; Hospitals; Other End Users



Key Companies Profiled: Cambium Learning Group; Vispero Group (VFO); Eschenbach Optik GmbH; Acer Inc.; Optelec Inc.



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast..



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; assistive technologies for the visually impaired indicators comparison.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Assistive Technologies for the Visually Impaired market report include:

Cambium Learning Group

Vispero Group (VFO)

Eschenbach Optik GmbH

Acer Inc

Optelec Inc

OrCam Technologies Ltd.

Google LLC

HumanWare Group

LVI Low Vision International AB

eSight Corporation

Sony Corporation

HumanWare

ViewPlus Technologies

Nippon Telesoft Co., Ltd.

Envision AI

Microsoft Corporation

Thinkerbell Labs

Ikotek

Artha France

Banca Sella

iVision Tech

Sonova Holding AG

Essilor International

Reinecker Vision GmbH

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

Sight and Sound Technology Ltd.

Eurobraille SA

Braille Works

Apple

Plantronics Inc

American Thermoform Corporation

Freedom Scientific Inc

AbleNet, Inc

Access Ingenuity

Amal Glass

Vinsighte Limited

Torchit

Sensory Solutions

ReAble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/820bk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment