Fuel Ethanol Industry Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - New Ethanol-to-SAF Technology Enhances the Commercial Viability of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

This report describes and explains the fuel ethanol market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global fuel ethanol market reached a value of nearly $90.43 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $90.43 billion in 2024 to $123.27 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2029 and reach $166.17 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the steady expansion of the automotive industry, expansion of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, expansion of oil and gas industry, favorable government initiatives and policies and expansion of agriculture industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were economic uncertainties or downturns.



Going forward, the increasing demand for renewable energy, increasing urbanization, rising consumption of ethanol in the automobile industry and economic growth in emerging markets will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the fuel ethanol market in the future include high production costs.



The global fuel ethanol market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.19% of the total market in 2023. Cargill Incorporated was the largest competitor with a 3.45% share of the market, followed by British Petroleum Company plc (BP) plc with 1.96%, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) with 0.99%, Green Plains Inc with 0.88%, Valero Energy Corporation with 0.64%, INEOS Group Limited with 0.47%, Braskem SA with 0.35%, Glacial Lakes Energy LLC with 0.19%, Alto Ingredients Inc with 0.18% and POET LLC with 0.08%.



North America was the largest region in the fuel ethanol market, accounting for 54.95% or $49.69 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by South America, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fuel ethanol market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.22% and 5.85% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.84% and 5.79% respectively.



The fuel ethanol market is segmented by product into starch based, sugar based and cellulosic. The starch based market was the largest segment of the fuel ethanol market segmented by product, accounting for 60.02% or $54.27 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cellulosic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fuel ethanol market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 7.39% during 2024-2029.



The fuel ethanol market is segmented by source into synthetic and natural. The natural market was the largest segment of the fuel ethanol market segmented by source, accounting for 91.16% or $82.43 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the natural segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fuel ethanol market segmented by source, at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2024-2029.



The fuel ethanol market is segmented by raw material into maize, wheat, sugarcane and other raw materials. The maize market was the largest segment of the fuel ethanol market segmented by raw material, accounting for 54.19% or $49.0 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the sugarcane segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fuel ethanol market segmented by raw material, at a CAGR of 8.00% during 2024-2029.



The fuel ethanol market is segmented by application into conventional vehicles and flexible fuel vehicles. The conventional vehicles market was the largest segment of the fuel ethanol market segmented by application, accounting for 89.35% or $80.79 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the flexible fuel vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fuel ethanol market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.54% during 2024-2029.



The fuel ethanol market is segmented by end-user into automotive, oil and gas and other end users. The automotive market was the largest segment of the fuel ethanol market segmented by end-user, accounting for 64.64% or $58.45 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fuel ethanol market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.94% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the fuel ethanol markets segmented by product will arise in the starch based segment, which will gain $21.16 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fuel ethanol markets segmented by source will arise in the natural segment, which will gain $30.52 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fuel ethanol markets segmented by raw material will arise in the maize segment, which will gain $15.17 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fuel ethanol markets segmented by application will arise in the conventional vehicles segment, which will gain $28.61 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the fuel ethanol markets segmented by end-user will arise in the automotive segment, which will gain $23.28 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The fuel ethanol market size will gain the most in the USA at $13.02 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the fuel ethanol market include focus on new ethanol-to-SAF technology enhances the commercial viability of sustainable aviation fuel, focus on advanced flex-fuel engine enables fully ethanol-operated MPV, focus on new grain-based ethanol projects signal strategic entry into Brazil and focus on strategic partnerships driving innovation in fuel ethanol.



Player-adopted strategies in the fuel ethanol market include focus on strengthening business capabilities through strategic partnerships and focus on strategic acquisitions to support growth to develop ethanol assets in new regions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the fuel ethanol companies to focus on ethanol-to-sustainable aviation fuel technology, focus on advanced flex-fuel engines, focus on grain-based ethanol projects, focus on starch-based ethanol, focus on natural ethanol, focus on sugarcane ethanol, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on flexible fuel vehicles and focus on automotive ethanol.



Major Market Trends

New Ethanol-To-SAF Technology Enhances the Commercial Viability of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Advanced Flex-Fuel Engine Enables Fully Ethanol-Operated MPV

New Grain-Based Ethanol Projects Signal Strategic Entry Into Brazil

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation in Fuel Ethanol

Markets Covered:



1) by Product: Starch Based; Sugar Based; Cellulosic

2) by Source: Synthetic; Natural

3) by Raw Material; Maize; Wheat; Sugarcane; Other Raw Materials

4) by Application: Conventional Vehicles; Flexible Fuel Vehicles

5) by End-User: Automotive; Oil and Gas; Other End-Users



Key Companies Profiled: Cargill Incorporated; British Petroleum Company plc (BP) plc; Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Green Plains Inc.; Valero Energy Corporation



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast..



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; fuel ethanol indicators comparison.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 307 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $90.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $166.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

