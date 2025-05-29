Power Device Analyzers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Companies Should Focus on the Single-Phase Segment to Leverage the Fastest Market Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Device Analyzer Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the power device analyzer market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global power device analyzer market reached a value of nearly $528.52 million in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.00% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $528.52 million in 2024 to $674.23 million in 2029 at a rate of 4.99%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% from 2029 and reach $853.65 million in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the surge in data centers and cloud computing, growth in nuclear power generation, expansion of industrial automation and strong economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were rising security concerns in the energy sector.



Going forward, the rising demand for consumer electronics, growing demand for renewable energy, rise in electric vehicles (EVs) and higher investments in power generation will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the power device analyzer market in the future include supply chain disruptions.



The global power device analyzer market is fairly fragmented, with large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 15.56% of the total market in 2023. HBK World was the largest competitor with a 6.14% share of the market, followed by Hioki E E Corporation with 3.05%, Dewesoft D.o.o with 1.21%, Dewetron GmbH with 0.92%, Yokogawa Electric Corp. with 0.80%, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG with 0.79%, Keysight Technologies Inc. with 0.77%, Tektronix Inc. with 0.65%, Newtons4th Ltd. with 0.62% and ZES (ZIMMER Electronic Systems) GmbH with 0.62%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the power device analyzer market, accounting for 39.20% or $207.19 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the power device analyzer market will be North America and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.65% and 4.95% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.87% and 4.81% respectively.



The power device analyzer market is segmented by type into both AC and DC, AC and DC. The both AC and DC market was the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by type, accounting for 67.92% or $358.96 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the both AC and DC segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the power device analyzer market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2024-2029.



The power device analyzer market is segmented by product type into benchtop power device analyzers and handheld power device analyzers. The benchtop power device analyzers market was the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by product type, accounting for 57.22% or $302.41 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the handheld power device analyzers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the power device analyzer market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 5.37% during 2024-2029.



The power device analyzer market is segmented by end user into aerospace, defense, traditional energy, renewable and green energy, automotive and mobility, machine building, service and education, food and beverage, public transport, manufacturing and industry, and others. The automotive and mobility market was the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by end user, accounting for 33.14% or $175.17 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the automotive and mobility segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the power device analyzer market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 5.854% during 2024-2029.



The power device analyzer market is segmented by current into upto 1000A and above 1000A. The upto 1000A market was the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by current, accounting for 63.62% or $336.25 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the upto 1000A segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the power device analyzer market segmented by current, at a CAGR of 5.30% during 2024-2029.



The power device analyzer market is segmented by phase into single phase and three phase. The three phase market was the largest segment of the power device analyzer market segmented by phase, accounting for 76.79% or $405.85 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the single phase segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the power device analyzer market segmented by phase, at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the power device analyzer markets segmented by type will arise in the both AC and DC segment, which will gain $106.2 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the power device analyzer markets segmented by product type will arise in the benchtop power device analyzers segment, which will gain $78.05 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the power device analyzer markets segmented by current will arise in the upto 1000A segment, which will gain $99.14 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the power device analyzer markets segmented by end user will arise in the automotive and mobility segment, which will gain $57.5 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the power device analyzer markets segmented by phase will arise in the three phase segment, which will gain $108.84 million of global annual sales by 2029. The power device analyzer market size will gain the most in the USA at $42.54 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the power device analyzer market include enhancing versatility in power measurement tools, advancements in power analyzer technology for enhanced accuracy, strategic partnerships and collaborations among major players and power measurement versatility with advanced power analyzers.



Player-adopted strategies in the power device analyzer market include focus on merger and acquisition activity to expand its product portfolio, enhance technological capabilities and strengthen its market position, strategic investments in new firmware updates, particularly targeting key markets such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions and continuous innovation through new product launches to strengthen its position in precision measurement solutions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the power device analyzer companies to focus on advancing product versatility to capture emerging demand, focus on enhancing measurement accuracy and efficiency, focus on advancing power quality monitoring for critical applications, focus on the both ac and dc segment for maximum growth potential, focus on the handheld segment to capture highest growth rate, focus on the upto 1000A segment to maximize growth and market share, focus on the single-phase segment to leverage fastest market growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on building strategic partnerships to expand market reach, focus on value-based pricing aligned with performance metrics, focus on targeted B2B marketing and thought leadership, focus on customer education and support in promotions and focus on the renewable and green energy segment to capture highest growth potential.



Major Market Trends

Enhancing Versatility in Power Measurement Tools

Advancements in Power Analyzer Technology for Enhanced Accuracy

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players

Power Measurement Versatility With Advanced Power Analyzers

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Both AC and DC; AC; DC

2) by Product Type: Benchtop Power Device Analyzers; Handheld Power Device Analyzers

3) by End User: Aerospace; Defense; Traditional Energy; Renewable and Green Energy; Automotive and Mobility; Machine Building; Service and Education; Food and Beverage; Public Transport; Manufacturing and Industry; Other End Users

4) by Current: Upto 1000A; Above 1000A

5) by Phase: Single Phase; Three Phase



Key Companies Profiled: HBK World; Hioki E E Corporation; Dewesoft D.o.o; Dewetron GmbH; Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast..



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; power device analyzer indicators comparison..



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 535 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $528.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $853.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Power Device Analyzer market report include:

HBK World

Hioki E E Corporation

Dewesoft D.o.o

Dewetron GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Tektronix Inc.

Newtons4th Ltd.

ZES (ZIMMER Electronic Systems) GmbH

Iwatsu Electric Co., Ltd.

Chroma ATE

PCE Instruments UK Ltd.

Fluke Corporation

CIRCUTOR SA

Powerside

B&K Precision

METREL

Schneider Electric

Gantner Instruments

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company

Siemens AG

