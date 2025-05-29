Building Automation and Control Systems Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Top 3 Players Hold 21.13% Market Share in the Fragmented Industry, Led by Johnson Controls and Honeywell

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation and Control System Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the building automation and control system market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global building automation and control system market reached a value of nearly $96.35 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $96.35 billion in 2024 to $165.03 billion in 2029 at a rate of 11.36%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% from 2029 and reach $274.72 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in disposable income, increasing energy cost and consumption, increase in demand for green buildings, rising number of commercial infrastructure and surge in retrofitting of existing buildings and aging infrastructure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was cybersecurity risks.



Going forward, increasing urbanization, expansion of smart city initiatives, growing investments in energy efficiency, increasing investments in premium residential complexes, rising awareness about indoor air quality and growing supportive government policies will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the automation and control system market in the future include supply chain disruptions.



The global building automation and control system markets are fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top 3 competitors in the market made up 21.13% of the total market in 2023. Johnson Controls International PLC was the largest competitor with a 6.98% share of the market, followed by Honeywell International Inc. with 2.77%, Siemens AG with 2.67%, ABB Ltd. with 2.34%, Robert Bosch GmbH with 2.29%, Delta Controls Corp. with 1.19%, Schneider Electric SE with 0.86%, Legrand S.A. with 0.74%, General Electric Company (GE) with 0.69% and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation with 0.61%.



North America was the largest region in the building automation and control system market, accounting for 37.86% or $36.48 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the building automation and control system market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.97% and 11.44% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.31% and 10.97% respectively.



The building automation and control system market is segmented by offering into solution and services. The solution market was the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by offering, accounting for 75.56% or $72.81 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the building automation and control system market segmented by offering, at a CAGR of 13.43% during 2024-2029.



The building automation and control system market is segmented by technology into wired and wireless. The wired market was the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by technology, accounting for 62.95% or $60.66 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the wireless segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the building automation and control system market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 13.81% during 2024-2029.



The building automation and control system market is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial and industrial. The commercial market was the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by end-user, accounting for 58.16% or $56.03 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the building automation and control system market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 11.82% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the building automation and control system markets segmented by offering will arise in the solution segment, which will gain $48.0 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the building automation and control system markets segmented by technology will arise in the wired segment, which will gain $36.2 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the building automation and control system markets segmented by end user will arise in the commercial segment, which will gain $39.52 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The building automation and control system market size will gain the most in the USA at $23.26 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the building automation and control system market include advancements in smart home technology for enhanced convenience, strategic partnerships in smart building evolution, advancing manufacturing efficiency with digital factory solutions, next-generation centralized systems for optimal indoor air quality, next-gen control platform for optimized building operations, innovations in building automation and control systems for smart infrastructure and advancements in building automation by enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.



Player-adopted strategies in the building automation and control system market include focus on strengthening its operational capabilities through the launch of new products and strategic partnerships to expand their business expertise and enhancing its operational capabilities.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the building automation and control system companies to focus on smart home automation, focus on digital factory solutions, focus on centralized building and ventilation control systems, focus on innovative building management technologies, focus on integrated IoT solutions, focus on advanced building management systems, focus on services segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, focus on wireless segment and focus on residential segment.



Major Market Trends

Advancements in Smart Home Technology for Enhanced Convenience

The Role of Strategic Partnerships in Smart Building Evolution

Advancing Manufacturing Efficiency With Digital Factory Solutions

Next-Generation Centralized Systems for Optimal Indoor Air Quality

Next-Gen Control Platform for Optimized Building Operations

Innovations in Building Automation and Control Systems for Smart Infrastructure

Advancements in Building Automation by Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Markets Covered:



1) by Offering: Solution; Services

2) by Technology: Wired; Wireless

3) by End User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial



Key Companies Profiled: Johnson Controls International PLC.; Honeywell International Inc.; Siemens AG; ABB Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast..



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; building automation and control system indicators comparison.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $96.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $274.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Building Automation and Control System market report include:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delta Controls Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand SA

General Electric Company (GE)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mahindra Group

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric (GE)

Securitas AB

Beckhoff Automation

Kieback&Peter GmbH & Co. KG

Priva Holding BV

Trane Technologies PLC

Belimo Holding AG

Sauter AG

i3 Engineering

SMC Industrial Automation CZ s.r.o.

Domat Control System s.r.o.

Fideltronik

Syswin Solutions

Minvalco

RENEW Energy Partners LLC

BC Solutions, LLC (Building Controls & Solutions)

Buildings IOT, Inc.

Carrier Global Corporation

RENEW Energy Partners, LLC

Automated Logic Corporation

Distech Controls

Tridium

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Contel Automation & Control Ltd.

Unitronics

Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK)

Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

Vera Control

Arma Kontrol

Emrill Services LLC

Farnek Services LLC

Bosch Rexroth Africa

4Sight OT Automation

Seamless Automation

