Automotive Digital Keys Strategic Business Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030 - NFC, BLE, and UWB Technologies Compete in Enhancing Security and Usability of Digital Keys

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Digital Keys - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Digital Keys was valued at US$3.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Digital Keys market.





Automotive digital keys are transforming traditional vehicle access by enabling secure, smartphone-based entry and ignition systems that align with the growing shift toward connected, contactless, and personalized mobility. Replacing or augmenting physical key fobs, these digital solutions allow authorized users to lock, unlock, and start vehicles using mobile apps, wearable devices, or biometric authentication methods. As vehicles become more software-defined and embedded with IoT connectivity, digital keys are evolving from convenience features into strategic enablers of shared mobility, fleet management, and customer-centric ownership experiences.



What Is Fueling the Global Growth of the Automotive Digital Keys Market?



The growth of the automotive digital keys market is underpinned by converging trends in connected mobility, cybersecurity innovation, and consumer demand for seamless digital experiences. As vehicles become more connected and autonomous, the need for secure, flexible, and scalable access control is escalating - driving widespread interest in digital key technologies across OEMs, suppliers, and mobility providers. The shift toward app-based vehicle ecosystems, integration with smart home devices, and real-time data analytics is positioning digital keys as gateways to broader vehicle interaction and service personalization.



OEM strategies to future-proof their platforms through over-the-air (OTA) updates and modular software integration are also accelerating digital key rollouts, especially in software-defined vehicles that prioritize continuous enhancement. Regulations around digital identity, secure communication, and data privacy are fostering greater focus on cybersecurity compliance, prompting manufacturers to invest in hardened, standards-compliant digital key systems. As the automotive landscape shifts toward electrification, shared usage, and personalized digital ecosystems, a key question defines the future: Can automotive digital keys scale across platforms, users, and use cases to become the universal, secure access layer of next-generation mobility?



How Are Standards, Security Protocols, and Integration Platforms Advancing Digital Key Capabilities?



The evolution of automotive digital keys is being driven by robust security protocols, global standardization efforts, and the integration of mobile operating systems with vehicle control units. The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) has been instrumental in developing a standardized Digital Key specification - now in its 3.0 iteration - which uses ultra-wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and near-field communication (NFC) technologies to ensure secure, passive, and proximity-based access. These standards enable interoperability across OEMs, mobile devices, and Tier 1 suppliers, fostering scalability and user adoption across brands and platforms.



End-to-end encryption, tokenization, and embedded secure elements within smartphones ensure that digital key data is tamper-proof, non-clonable, and revocable in real-time. Integration with mobile wallets (e.g., Apple Wallet, Samsung Pass) allows users to store digital keys alongside credit cards and boarding passes, simplifying user experience. Advanced solutions are incorporating biometric authentication, remote key sharing, geofencing, and time-restricted access - all managed through cloud-based platforms that synchronize with vehicle telematics systems. These developments are enabling a seamless, secure, and software-upgradable user experience, while reducing reliance on mechanical or proximity-based physical keys.



Where Is Demand for Automotive Digital Keys Accelerating and Which Vehicle Segments Are Leading Deployment?



Global demand for automotive digital keys is growing rapidly across both premium and mass-market vehicle segments, with the strongest traction in North America, Europe, China, and South Korea. OEMs in these regions - such as BMW, Hyundai, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz - are leading deployment, offering digital key functionality as part of their connected vehicle suites. The luxury vehicle segment was the first to adopt digital keys, driven by a focus on premium user experience and technology leadership. However, mainstream automakers are quickly following suit, integrating digital key features in mid-segment EVs, crossovers, and SUVs to appeal to digitally native consumers.



Electric vehicles (EVs) are particularly aligned with digital key adoption, as their centralized electronic architecture and app-based user interfaces support seamless feature integration. Shared mobility platforms, car rental agencies, and corporate fleet operators are also increasingly adopting digital keys to streamline vehicle handovers, reduce physical key logistics, and enhance asset utilization. Additionally, automotive start-ups and subscription-based mobility providers are embedding digital key platforms to enable user authentication, access tracking, and remote customer onboarding. The rise of vehicle-as-a-service (VaaS) models further cements digital keys as a foundational enabler of new ownership and access paradigms.



Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ALPHA Corporation, BMW AG, Car Keys Express, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

Component (Switches Component, Sensors Component, Electronic Control Units Component, Other Components)

Connectivity (Remote Cloud Key Access Connectivity, Biometric Connectivity, Near Field Communication Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Wi-Fi Connectivity)

Technology (Passive Keyless Entry System Technology, Remote Keyless Entry System Technology)

Application (Vehicle Engine Start / Stop Application, Fleet Management Application, Vehicle Security Application, Charging Application, Payment Application, Shared Mobility Application, Other Applications)

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Digital Keys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smartphone-Based Digital Key Solutions Redefine Vehicle Access and Personalization Standards

Standardization Efforts by Car Connectivity Consortium Accelerate OEM Adoption of Digital Keys

NFC, BLE, and UWB Technologies Compete in Enhancing Security and Usability of Digital Keys

Sharing Functionality for Valets, Fleet, and Family Users Expands Use Case Versatility

Automotive App Ecosystems Evolve to Integrate Digital Key Management Features

Digital Key Technology Enhances Brand Loyalty by Elevating User Experience

Remote Vehicle Access and Control Features Boost the Appeal of Subscription-Based Digital Key Services

Multi-Factor Authentication Models Improve Theft Protection in Digital Key Systems

Integration With Smart Home and Digital Identity Platforms Expands Key Utility Beyond Vehicles

Premium Vehicle Segments Lead Adoption Curve With Embedded Digital Key Capabilities

Insurance Providers Explore Digital Key Data for Risk Scoring and Claims Verification

Keyless Entry Convenience Combines With Sustainability by Reducing Hardware Fob Production

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 32 companies featured in this report

ALPHA Corporation

BMW AG

Car Keys Express

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Everykey Inc.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Geotab Inc.

Heights Security Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Marquardt Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Tesla, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5hv9i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment