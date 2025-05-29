Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Details Average Billing Rates by Position and Practice Area in London's Legal Market

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, and Associate - 4 years or less) of the major law firms practicing in London by principal litigation and transactional practice areas. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. the data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Companies Featured in the Report
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Dechert LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Locke Lord LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Winston & Strawn LLP
Section 1: UK Firms
- Magic Circle
- Allen & Overy LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Finance
- Litigation Support Services
- Patent
- Real Estate
- Clifford Chance LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Data Privacy & Data Security
- Energy
- Finance
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Patent
- Tax
- Transportation
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Data Management/Analysis
- Finance
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- Linklaters LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Communications
- Construction
- Corporate Governance
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Employee Benefits
- Fair Labor Standards Act
- Finance
- International
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Pension & Welfare
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- Trademark
- Unfair Competition/Unfair & Deceptive Trade Practices
- Discovery
- Slaughter and May
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Antitrust
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Compensation/Executive Compensation
- Contracts
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Data Privacy & Data Security
- Employee Benefits
- Finance
- Maritime
- Allen & Overy LLP
- William Fry LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Private Equity
Section 2: US Firms
- #1 Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Government & Regulatory Investigations
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- International
- Investment Management
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent
- Private Equity
- Public Sector Financial Counsel
- Tax
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- Transactional
- #2 Latham & Watkins LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Healthcare
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- White Collar Criminal Defense
- #3 DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Finance
- #5 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Capital Markets
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- #6 Sidley Austin LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Private Equity
- Tax
- #7 White & Case LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Commercial Litigation
- Communications
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Energy
- Finance
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- #10 Ropes & Gray LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Commercial Litigation
- Intellectual Property
- Private Equity
- #13 Goodwin Procter LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Private Equity
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- #15 Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- #16 Norton Rose Fulbright
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Aviation/Aerospace
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Tax
- #17 King & Spalding LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel
- Tax
- White Collar Criminal Defense
- #18 Cooley LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Commercial Litigation
- Copyright
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Insurance
- Labor & Employment
- Life Sciences
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent Prosecution
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- #20 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- #21 McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Capital Markets
- Tax
- #22 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- #23 Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Intellectual Property
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- #24 Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Finance
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- #25 Paul Hastings LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Capital Markets
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- #26 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- #28 Covington & Burling LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Life Sciences
- #29 Reed Smith LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Finance
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Investment Management
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Private Equity
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- #30 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Data Privacy & Data Security
- Finance
- Intellectual Property
- Tax
- #31 Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Tax
- #36 Dechert LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- #37 Milbank LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Insurance
- Investment Management
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- Transportation
- #38 Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Energy
- Finance
- Intellectual Property
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Technology including Emerging Technology
- #40 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- International
- International Trade
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- #44 Winston & Strawn LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- #49 Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Life Sciences
- #55 Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- #58 Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- #65 Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- #71 Fox Rothschild LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- #83 Nixon Peabody LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- White Collar Criminal Defense
- #94 Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- #95 Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- #96 Locke Lord LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- #101 Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- #140 Brown Rudnick LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Intellectual Property
- Maritime
- White Collar Criminal Defense
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypg2pd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.