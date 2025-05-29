Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Details Average Billing Rates by Position and Practice Area in London's Legal Market

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, and Associate - 4 years or less) of the major law firms practicing in London by principal litigation and transactional practice areas. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. the data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Section 1: UK Firms

Magic Circle Allen & Overy LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Finance Litigation Support Services Patent Real Estate Clifford Chance LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Privacy & Data Security Energy Finance Healthcare Insurance Patent Tax Transportation Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Management/Analysis Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Technology including Emerging Technology Linklaters LLP Overall Practice Areas Alternative Dispute Resolution Arbitration/Mediation Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Communications Construction Corporate Governance Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Fair Labor Standards Act Finance International Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Pension & Welfare Real Estate Tax Technology including Emerging Technology Trademark Unfair Competition/Unfair & Deceptive Trade Practices Discovery Slaughter and May Overall Practice Areas Alternative Dispute Resolution Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Compensation/Executive Compensation Contracts Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Privacy & Data Security Employee Benefits Finance Maritime

William Fry LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Private Equity



Section 2: US Firms

#1 Kirkland & Ellis LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Government & Regulatory Investigations Insurance Intellectual Property International Investment Management Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Private Equity Public Sector Financial Counsel Tax Technology including Emerging Technology Transactional

#2 Latham & Watkins LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Technology including Emerging Technology White Collar Criminal Defense

#3 DLA Piper LLP (US) Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Finance

#5 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Overall Practice Areas Capital Markets Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Technology including Emerging Technology

#6 Sidley Austin LLP Overall Practice Areas Mergers & Acquisitions Private Equity Tax

#7 White & Case LLP Overall Practice Areas Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Energy Finance Mergers & Acquisitions

#10 Ropes & Gray LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Commercial Litigation Intellectual Property Private Equity

#13 Goodwin Procter LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Private Equity Technology including Emerging Technology

#15 Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation

#16 Norton Rose Fulbright Overall Practice Areas Alternative Dispute Resolution Aviation/Aerospace Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Tax

#17 King & Spalding LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Tax White Collar Criminal Defense

#18 Cooley LLP Overall Practice Areas Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Insurance Labor & Employment Life Sciences Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Prosecution Technology including Emerging Technology

#20 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#21 McDermott Will & Emery LLP Overall Practice Areas Capital Markets Tax

#22 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#23 Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Intellectual Property Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Technology including Emerging Technology

#24 Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Overall Practice Areas Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

#25 Paul Hastings LLP Overall Practice Areas Capital Markets Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance

#26 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation

#28 Covington & Burling LLP Overall Practice Areas Life Sciences

#29 Reed Smith LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Finance Healthcare Insurance Investment Management Mergers & Acquisitions Private Equity Technology including Emerging Technology

#30 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Data Privacy & Data Security Finance Intellectual Property Tax

#31 Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Tax

#36 Dechert LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance

#37 Milbank LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Insurance Investment Management Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Transportation

#38 Morrison & Foerster LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Energy Finance Intellectual Property Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax Technology including Emerging Technology

#40 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance International International Trade Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

#44 Winston & Strawn LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#49 Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Life Sciences

#55 Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#58 Shearman & Sterling LLP Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

#65 Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

#71 Fox Rothschild LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#83 Nixon Peabody LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation White Collar Criminal Defense

#94 Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#95 Haynes and Boone, LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation

#96 Locke Lord LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#101 Steptoe & Johnson LLP Overall Practice Areas Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

#140 Brown Rudnick LLP Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Intellectual Property Maritime White Collar Criminal Defense



