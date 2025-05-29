Himax Subsidiary Liqxtal Technology Pro-Eye Vision Care Display Makes its Medical Taiwan 2025 Debut

TAINAN, Taiwan, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”), a subsidiary of Himax dedicated to developing various liquid crystal optical components with exceptional design expertise, today jointly unveiled the industry’s first patented vision care display — the Liqxtal® Pro-Eye will be showcased at Medical Taiwan 2025, the premier medical and healthcare technology exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region taking place June 5 – 7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. Liqxtal® Pro-Eye has already been deployed in multiple engineering projects with leading industry partners targeting applications addressing age-related presbyopia and slowing the progression of myopia for school-aged children, as well as eye comfort during extended viewing times. Alongside the Pro-Eye display, several other products will also be on display that integrate cutting-edge imaging and liquid crystal-based smart optical technologies.

Liqxtal® Pro-Eye employs patented electrically tunable liquid crystal technology to break beyond the typical 20 to 24-inch viewing distance of conventional computer monitors, projecting a virtual image roughly 16 feet away. This effectively relieves ciliary muscle fatigue, dramatically alleviating eye strain and creating a comfortable, low-effort virtual viewing distance, redefining the interactive experience of personalized displays. Liqxtal’s patented technology is especially suited for seniors and school-age children. It not only eases near-vision strain and eye dryness for individuals with presbyopia but also reduces the risk of axial elongation in children from prolonged close-range reading, thereby helping to delay myopia progression and support vision health.





Liqxtal® Pro-Eye – Cutting-Edge Patented Vision Care Display

Dr. Hung Shan Chen, President of Liqxtal, will give a speech entitled “Presbyopia Savior! The Most Comfortable Vision-Care Display for Seniors,” on June 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the main stage where he will dive into the core technologies behind the Liqxtal® Pro-Eye and its revolutionary application scenarios.



Liqxtal will also showcase a range of other products that combine innovative imaging and smart optical technologies. Among them is the Liqxtal® Dim adaptive lens, which integrates Liqxtal’s exclusive pixelated light valve control with Himax’s WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing technology. Liqxtal® Dim can detect ambient light in real time and adaptively adjust light tuning, making it ideal for smart sunglasses and vision training devices, significantly improving user comfort in both bright sunlight and dim indoor conditions.

“Liqxtal has been relentlessly advancing liquid crystal-based optical technologies and expanding applications particularly in display and wearable applications. The Pro-Eye display showcased at Medical Taiwan is a prime example,” said Dr. Hung Shan Chen, President of Liqxtal. “With our patented electrically tunable liquid crystal technology, Pro-Eye significantly alleviates the fatigue and dryness associated with extended viewing, delivering unprecedented comfort and visual clarity. Whether for seniors, schoolchildren, or anyone who spends long hours in front of a screen, this truly is a tangible innovation in visual wellness for our digital age.”

Himax and Liqxtal warmly invite all interested media and professionals to visit Booth P0430 in the “Digital Health Pavilion” first floor of Hall 2 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Come experience the Liqxtal® Pro-Eye display and other cutting-edge technologies firsthand and see how liquid crystal-based optics is transforming health-focused display applications.

About Liqxtal Technology Inc.

Liqxtal Technology Inc. is a Taiwan based company that has been focused on exploring opportunities with liquid crystal (“LC”) beyond just displays since the company’s inception. With a distinguished track record in liquid crystal optics, Liqxtal has developed liquid crystal based optical components such as LC lens for ophthalmic application, LC diffuser for 3D sensing and LC retarder for light sensing. Additionally, Liqxtal designed and released LQ001, a high voltage & tunable frequency LC driver with a 1mm x 2mm footprint, which is particularly ideal for portable products. As a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Liqxtal also integrates novel display solutions such as tunable backlight with local dimming capability powered by FPGA for niche applications. Lastly, Liqxtal is dedicated to novel vision eyewear technology and strives to innovate and advance useful optical solutions to the world.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,603 patents granted and 389 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

