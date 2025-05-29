Domain Names Industry Analysis and Strategic Business Report 2025: 459.9 Million Domain Names Projected to be Registered by 2030

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Names - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Domain Names was sized at 378.6 Million Domain Names Registered in 2024 and is projected to reach 459.9 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Domain Names market.
The growth in the domain name market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing internet penetration, and the rising importance of digital branding. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and automation has heightened demand for AI-related domains, particularly in sectors embracing machine learning and data analytics.
The proliferation of online businesses and e-commerce platforms has further fueled the need for premium domain names, as companies seek to establish strong online identities that differentiate them from competitors. The shift toward decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain applications has also contributed to the growing interest in domain names that support secure, decentralized ecosystems.
Additionally, government regulations and policies concerning data protection and domain security have encouraged businesses to prioritize reputable and compliant domain extensions. The increasing adoption of mobile and voice-based search technologies has further reinforced the need for domains that are concise, brandable, and easily discoverable across digital platforms.
As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the domain name market is poised for continued expansion, with businesses and investors strategically acquiring valuable domains to strengthen their competitive position in the evolving online landscape.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the Domain Names market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments: Type (Generic TLDs, Country Code TLDs).
Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Generic TLDs segment, which is expected to reach 294.0 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Country Code TLDs segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, sized at 132.0 Million Domain Names Registered in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach 33.1 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Domain Names Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
Coverage of players such as IONOS Inc, 123 Reg, Ltd., Domain.com, LLC., GMO Internet Group, Inc., GoDaddy, Inc. and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 334 companies featured in this Domain Names market report include:
Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025
Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.
The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.
What's Included in This Edition:
- Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment
- Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure
- Strategic insights into geographic shifts
Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:
- Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects
- Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts
- Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|644
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market in 2024
|378.6 Million Domain Names Registered
|Forecasted Market by 2030
|459.9 Million Domain Names Registered
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Domain Name: The Hero of the Thriving Digital Economy
- Dynamic Developments to Watch: Navigating the Future of Domain Name Industry
- The Evolving Landscape of the Global Domain Industry
- Global Domain Names Market Witnessing Stupendous Growth
- Domain Names Market Earns Name & Fame with Powerful Strides
- Domain Revolution: Trends Shaping the Future of Online Identity
- Global Market Springs Back to Growth after Pandemic-Led Slump
- Navigating the Evolving Regulatory Landscape
- Rapid Penetration of Internet Continues to Spur Growth
- Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2025E
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2025E
- China and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets
- The Evolving Landscape of the Domain Name Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Out of the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Era of Digital Presence is Born: Global Number of Websites (In Million): 2018-2020
- Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations
- In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2023 Through 2026
- All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2026
- With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2026
- Competitive Scenario: Leading Domain Name Registrars Worldwide
- Approaches Used by Top Players to Stay Competitive
- Strategies for New Entrants to Join Domain Name Registrar Bandwagon
- Offering Lower Starting Rates Can Help New Domain Name Registrars Find Their Footing in the Competitive Market
- Domain Registrars: Global Key Competitors by Domain Count in Millions for 2024(E)
- Market Share of Most Common Domain Name Extensions in Global Market (2024E)
- Leading Country by Registered Domains (% Share): 2024(E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
- Domain Names: A Prelude
- Types of Domain Names
- Country Code TLDs (ccTLD)
- Generic TLDs (gTLD)
- SLDs
- A Brief History of Domain Names
- Timeline for gTLD: Major Events from 2000 through 2015
- Major Stakeholders in Domain Name Industry
- ICANN
- DNS
- DNSSEC
- Registry Services
- Registrars
- Internationalized Domain Name
- Understanding Domain Rating, Domain Authority, and Authority Score
- Delving into Upsides & Downsides of Using Multiple Domain Names
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Deep Dive into the Captivating & Expansive Universe of Domain Names
- Delving into Megatrends with Implications for Future of Domain Names Market
- Handpicked Domain Name Generators Unleashing Avalanche of Memorable URLs
- Players Strive to Keep Finger on the Pulse in Fiercely Competitive Domain Name Registrar Market
- How Digital Brands are Tapping AI Tools to Broaden Domain Name Discovery Horizons?
- Catchy Domain Names: Memorable Flagbearers for Digital Presence of Brands
- Brainstorming Ideas to Craft Innovative Domain Names
- Domain Names Emerge as Gold Mines for Organizations & Individuals
- Navigating Domain Reseller Trends in a Changing Digital Landscape
- Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth
- Rise in Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
- Rise in Penetration of Smartphones
- Mobile Sales as a Percentage Share of Retail e-commerce: 2016-2024E
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023E
- Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet
- Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025E
- Major DNS Industry Trends
- Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms
- Prominence of DNSSEC
- DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs
- Increasing Granularity
- Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence
- GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry
- Increasing Consolidation of Service Models
- ChatGPT Helping with Choosing Domain and Business Names
- Harnessing ChatGPT Prompts to Streamline Domain & Business Naming Process
- Perks of ChatGPT Prompts for Domain or Business Names
- Blockchain-based Domains: The Newest Internet Domain Names on the Block
- Understanding the Influence of Domain Names on SEO
- Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends
- Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains
- Innovations in Domain Selling
- Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies
- New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding
- Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry
- Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share
- The Rise of .AI Domains: A New Era for Digital Identity
- 5G Domain Names on the Rollout
- Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth
- Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2025E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
- Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
- Navigating the Challenges of Acquiring Domains from Large Corporations
