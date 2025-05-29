Drug Device Combination Products Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Discover the Latest Advances and Opportunities

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Device Combination Products Market by Type (Injectable, Transdermal Patch, Infusion Pump, Drug-eluting Stent, Inhaler), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Pain, Opthamology), End User (Hospital, Home Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug device combination products market is projected to reach USD 379.17 billion by 2030 from USD 243.02 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



The rapid expansion of the geriatric demographic, coupled with a notable increase in patients suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, is projected to drive the market for drug-device combination products significantly. Additionally, the steady rise in self-administration practices and a heightened emphasis on patient-centric design and adherence to treatment regimens are expected to further propel market growth.

Technological advancements in drug-device combination products, the introduction of innovative products, and favorable reimbursement frameworks, along with supportive government policies, are all anticipated to enhance market dynamics. Furthermore, strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure and initiatives to improve the accessibility and affordability of these combination products will likely contribute significantly to market expansion.

Currently, North America dominates this market due to its substantial burden of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes, which enlarges the patient demographic that relies on these combination products. The region's market growth is further bolstered by the presence of several major industry players and supportive reimbursement policies that facilitate access to innovative therapies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, indicating a burgeoning demand and potential for expansion in this sector.

The major players operating in the drug device combination products market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Sanofi (France), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), AbbVie Inc. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Stryker (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan) and Kaleo, Inc.(US).



The injectable drug delivery devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In the realm of drug-device combination products, injectable drug delivery systems command the largest market share and are experiencing accelerated growth. This trend is predominantly due to their capacity for rapid, targeted administration of complex biologics and other therapies that are unsuitable for oral delivery routes. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, is a primary driver of demand in this sector. Additionally, the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards self-administration facilitated by user-centered designs, including autoinjectors and pen injectors. Continuous innovation in device technology is enhancing patient comfort, safety, and adherence, further propelling market growth.



The autoinjectors subsegment of the injectable drug delivery devices segment captured the largest market share in 2024.



The injectable drug delivery devices can be subcategorized into prefilled syringes, pen injectors, autoinjectors, needle-free injectors, and wearable injectors. Among these, autoinjectors have experienced a pronounced growth trajectory in the market due to their user-friendly design, convenience, and capability to administer accurate doses of medication.

These features make autoinjectors particularly suitable for patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis. The architecture of autoinjectors facilitates self-administration, which enhances patient adherence to treatment regimens and minimizes the necessity for frequent visits to healthcare facilities. Given the rising emphasis on home-based care and patient-centric therapeutic solutions, the market for autoinjectors is poised for significant expansion.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $243.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $379.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Adoption of Biologics and Vaccines

High R&D Investments from Government Organizations and Private Bodies

Shift Toward Personalized Medicines and Patient-Centric Care

Rising Popularity of Self-Administered Medicines

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Policies and Compliance Hurdles

Focus on Alternative Drug Delivery Methods

Opportunities

Increased Preference for Minimally Invasive Products

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Growing Adoption of Drug Device Combination Products and Expanding Biologics Market

Challenges

Heavy Financial Impact of Drug Wastage and Device Malfunction

Lack of Standardized Reimbursement Policies

Limited Training and Education for Healthcare Professionals

Lack of Medical Specialists and Surgeons

Industry Trends

Rising Popularity of Self-Administered Medicines and Home Care Settings

Integration of Drug Device Combination Products with Smart Connected Devices

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Wearable Technologies

Drug-Eluting Technologies

Complementary Technologies

Connected Health and Digital Technologies

Adjacent Technologies

Advanced Materials and Biopolymers

Case Study Analysis

Minimed 780G Diabetes Management System to Combine Continuous Glucose Monitoring with Automated Insulin Delivery

Digiinhaler-Smart Inhaler for Asthma/Copd to Track Lung Function

Adoption of Pen Injectors by Nemera France to Improve Therapeutic Outcomes

Business Impacts

Supply Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Investment & Funding Scenario

Reimbursement Scenario Analysis

Clinical Pipeline Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Drug Device Combination Products Market

Impact of 2025 US Tariff on Drug Device Combination Products Market

Companies Featured

Key Players

Abbott

Eli Lilly and Company

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Stryker

B. Braun SE

Terumo Corporation

Other Players

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Cequr Simplicity

Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halozyme, Inc.

Kaleo, Inc.

Lead Chemical Co. Ltd.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Alvogen

Evolutis

Mundipharma International Limited

Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alcon Inc.

