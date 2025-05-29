BlueCheck Expands with Enformion in Race to Provide Age Verification to Half of America by 2026

AUSTIN, TX & SACRAMENTO, CA -, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCheck, the U.S. leader in privacy-first age verification, has partnered with Enformion to supercharge its real-time decision engine as demand accelerates nationwide. BlueCheck now protects more than $1 billion in annual online spend across digital properties that collectively serve billions of user sessions monthly—all while maintaining industry-leading 99.5% approval accuracy and 95%+ fully-automated pass rates. With double-digit quarterly growth while maintaining profitability, BlueCheck is on track to verify half of all U.S. adults by 2026.





Massive Market Opportunity

Since 2024, more than a dozen U.S. states have enacted or are actively debating comprehensive age-verification requirements, creating an evolving regulatory landscape that's driving platforms and merchants toward proven, low-friction solutions.

Why This Partnership Matters

Accuracy at scale — Enformion's comprehensive identity graph delivers richer data signals that enhance BlueCheck's industry-leading 99.5% accuracy without adding user friction.

Proven market leader — BlueCheck has earned recognition as "Top Identity Verification Software" for eight consecutive quarters while processing billions in protected transactions.

Industry standard-setter — BlueCheck sits on the Age Verification Providers Association board and actively shapes IEEE P2089 (Age-Appropriate Digital Services) and P2089.1 (Age Assurance & Parental Consent) standards.

Policy influence — BlueCheck executives regularly engage with attorneys general, lawmakers, trade associations, and lobbying groups while presenting at premier forums including Stanford's Internet Observatory and Liminal's Age Assurance Summit.

Executive Commentary

Alex Zeig, CEO, BlueCheck: "We're building effortless trust—verifying legitimate adults instantly while protecting their privacy. Enformion's data depth lets us enhance our accuracy advantage and fuel the explosive growth this market demands."

Chris Lundquist, CEO, Enformion: "Our partnership with BlueCheck demonstrates how leading-edge innovators can leverage Enformion’s identity data to power secure, compliant, and privacy-forward digital experiences. BlueCheck’s expertise in age verification, combined with our robust identity intelligence, creates a powerful solution at a time when fraud prevention and consumer protection are more critical than ever."

About BlueCheck

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, BlueCheck delivers real-time, API-driven age verification for hundreds of major online platforms. Its privacy-first architecture and 99.5% approval rate protect billions in online transactions while maximizing user conversion rates.

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction.

Media Contacts

BlueCheck — marketing@bluecheck.me

Enformion — marketing@enformion.com





