Yuanbao Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, June 5, 2025

BEIJING, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuanbao Inc. (“Yuanbao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YB), a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Thursday, June 5, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 5, 2025 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.yb-inc.com.

About Yuanbao Inc.

Yuanbao Inc. is a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, committed to protecting health and well-being through innovative technology. Leveraging its proprietary consumer service cycle engine and advanced technologies, Yuanbao delivers customized insurance solutions from its partnered insurance carriers to over ten million insurance consumers throughout the entire insurance lifecycle, ranging from personalized recommendations to post-sales services. Through deep collaboration with insurance carriers and the use of data-driven insights, Yuanbao empowers carriers to tailor flagship products, enhances consumer engagement, and drives scalable and efficient distribution.

For more information, please visit ir.yb-inc.com.

