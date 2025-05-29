Hyperscale Data Subsidiary Ault Capital Group Plans to Launch XRP Lending Platform for U.S. Public Companies in Q3 2025

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“Hyperscale Data” or the “Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“ACG”) is planning to launch an enterprise-focused XRP lending platform (the “Platform”) in the third quarter of 2025. The Platform, which will initially be a beta version, is expected to be ACG’s first decentralized finance (“DeFi”) application.

The Platform will be exclusively available to public companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE American and all three tiers of the NASDAQ Stock Market. Eligible applicants will be able to apply to borrow up to a fixed amount of XRP (each, a “Loan”) on terms and conditions negotiated between the applicant and ACG. Once finalized, the Loan details will be posted on-chain. The Loans are expected to be secured by assets of the applicant and/or convertible into registered shares of common stock of the applicant.

As the Loans are currently anticipated to be repaid in XRP, ACG expects to utilize XRP futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to hedge market exposure, bringing a different approach to risk management and financial sophistication to cryptocurrency-based lending. The Platform will leverage the XRP Ledger to facilitate fast, low cost, and secure lending, backed by ACG’s recently announced initiative to acquire up to $10 million of XRP.

ACG is seeking to deliver a secure, compliant and institutional-grade solution for blockchain-based lending. The Platform is part of ACG’s broader initiative to tokenize real-world assets, provide alternative financing solutions to listed companies, and facilitate cross-border settlements using blockchain technology. Additional crypto-financial instruments are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“We are seeking to build infrastructure that merges traditional finance with blockchain technology,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. “With the host of enterprise features offered by XRP and the XRP Ledger, institutional borrowers and lenders now have access to integrated hedging and risk management tools as part of their operations. We look forward to exploring the desire of other publicly traded companies to participate in DeFi transactions that can provide greater transparency, efficiency and security.”

Hyperscale Data notes that acquisitions of XRP and the development and/or viability of the Platform are subject to various risks and uncertainties, one or more which could result in the planned acquisitions of XRP and the development of the Platform being curtailed, delayed or terminated, including, but not limited to: the volatility in XRP market price; the inability to, or cost prohibitive nature of, adequately hedging market exposure to XRP; the inability of the Company to have sufficient capital to purchase the intended amount of XRP; and regulatory challenges, consents or approvals, if necessary. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and may increase or decrease its holdings of XRP as it deems appropriate.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence (“AI”) ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “Divestiture”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “ACG Shares”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at hyperscaledata.com.

