American Institutes for Research Health Experts to Present at AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting

Arlington, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will share evidence and insights on health care research—ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) in health care administration to the use of care management services by people with Alzheimer’s disease—at the AcademyHealth 2025 Annual Research Meeting, being held June 7-10 in Minneapolis.

AcademyHealth is one of the nation’s largest professional and learning organizations for health researchers, policymakers, practitioners, and stakeholders. The annual research meeting gathers thousands of experts to discuss the latest evidence, methods, and insights related to health care costs, quality, and access, among other issues. AIR is one of the sponsors of this year’s annual research meeting.

AIR experts will share evidence on a wide range of topics, including disparities in Medicare and Medicaid usage and outcomes; telehealth use during and after the COVID-19 pandemic; AI use in healthcare administration; and more. Additionally, Kelly Devers, vice president and deputy director of AIR’s Health Division, will participate in a “meet the expert” breakfast for AcademyHealth student members on Monday, June 9. Learn more about AIR’s expertise and work in Health on the AIR website.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and/or their work are listed below, and a full list of sessions is available at the AcademyHealth meeting website (all times are CDT).



Sunday, June 8

8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Poster A-34: Disparities in Long-Term Care Use Among Medicare and Medicaid Dually Eligible Beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias: Do They Exist, and Did They Exacerbate during COVID-19?

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jing Dong, Rekha Varghese, Ze Song, Nazanin Khatami, Mike Liu, and Clarissa Sellers

Poster D-82: Implications of State Medicaid and Reproductive Health Policy for Maternal Health

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Angshuman Gooptu, Alyssa Cohen, Sarah Pedersen, and Christal Ramos

Poster A-85: Care Management Utilization Among Medicare Fee-for-Service Beneficiaries with and without Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rekha Varghese, Jing Dong, Ze Song, Seyedeh Nazanin Khatami, Mike Liu, and Clarissa Sellers

Poster A-218: Data Sources to Compare Medicaid Hospital Payment Across States

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Mukesh Ray, Aditi Pathak, Mike Liu, Faizah Pirzada, Renee Smiddy, Ashley Pantaleo, Kennan Murray, Christal Ramos, and Chris Park

5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Poster B-134: Telehealth Use During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic Among District of Columbia Medicaid Beneficiaries with Substance Use Disorder or Serious Mental Illness

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Victoria Peebles, Rekha Varghese, Brandy Farrar, Ze Song, Xiaowen Liu, Gowthami Putumbaka, and Parakh Patel

Poster B-150: Discrimination Faced by Medicaid Beneficiaries with Substance Use Disorder or Serious Mental Illness When Interacting with Behavioral Health Care Providers

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ze Song, Rekha Varghese, Brandy Farrar, Xiaowen Liu, Gowthami Putumbaka, Parakh Patel, and Victoria Peebles

Student Poster B-346: Perspectives of Cancer Patients on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Healthcare Quality

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenter/Author: Renee Smiddy



Monday, June 9

1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Podium Presentation: Development and Validation of Electronic Clinical Quality Measures of Hospital Harms for Public Reporting

Location: 101 GH (Level 1)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Katie Magoulick and Michelle Lefebvre

5 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Poster D-82: Medicare Advantage vs. Fee-for-Service: Differences in Characteristics and Health Care Utilization of Beneficiaries with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias

Location: Exhibit Hall B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ze Song, Rekha Varghese, Jing Dong, Seyedeh Nazanin Khatami, Clarissa Sellers, and Mike Liu



Tuesday, June 10

8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Podium Presentation: AI in Healthcare Administration: A Trust-centered Debate

Location: Auditorium Room 3 (Level 1)

AIR Presenter: Renee Smiddy

10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Podium Presentation: Disparities in the Use of Care Management Services by Medicare Fee-for-Service Beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s Disease & Related Dementias

Location: 101E (Level 1)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Seyedeh Nazanin Khatami, Rekha Varghese, Jing Dong, Ze Song, Clarissa Sellers, and Mike Liu



