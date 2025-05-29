Memphis Destination Prepares to Celebrate Life & Legacy of B.B. King with 100th Birthday Celebration





MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of the 100th Birthday of B.B. King on September 16th, 2025, Memphis Tourism in partnership with B.B. King’s Blues Club on world famous Beale Street, are launching a “100 Days of Blues” celebration on June 8th, 2025. During the 100-day period leading up to King’s birthday anniversary, Memphis will pay tribute to the life and legacy of B.B. King with special events, entertainment, themed tours and exhibits.

Multi-day events during the 100 Days of Blues celebration June 8 - September 16 include:

B.B. King Blues Club | Live Music Nightly

Savor authentic Memphis barbecue and enjoy live music every single night on world famous Beale Street at B.B. King's Blues Club, an homage to its namesake.

Blues Hall of Fame | Blues History Exhibits

Trace the history to the current moment of blues music at the Blues Hall of Fame, with exhibits featuring King, the artists who inspired him and those he inspired.

Backbeat Tours | Mojo Music Tour

The Mojo Music Tour at 1:30 PM daily touches on B.B. King’s impact and the Memphis blues legacy during this limited time tour aboard the nation’s only music bus. All of the guides on this tour are professional Beale Street musicians who play and sing selections from the city’s rich musical heritage, while entertaining you with comedy, history, and behind-the-scenes stories. On Saturdays, this special tour is also offered at 10:00 AM.

Withers Museum & Gallery | B.B. King and the Blues Exhibit

In honor of B.B. King’s centennial milestone, the Withers Museum & Gallery on historic Beale Street has been actively uncovering never-before-seen images of B.B. King from its archives. These newly revealed works were captured by photojournalist Dr. Ernest C. Withers, a trusted and embedded figure in the Memphis music scene who shot rare, behind-the-scenes moments with an artist’s eye and a community insider’s access. The special exhibit will offer a fresh and intimate look at the life of B.B. King and other blues musicians who helped shape American music.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland | ICONS Exhibit

As friends who made Memphis their home and creative center, Elvis Presley’s Graceland pays tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s pal with the limited time addition of B.B. King’s famed Lucille guitar as part of the ICONS exhibit at Elvis Presley’s Memphis visitor complex.

3 Day Itinerary | Explore B.B. King’s Memphis

Memphis is the home of the blues, and is the city where B.B. King's legend took root. As we approach what would have been King's 100th birthday on September 16th, 2025, there's no better way to honor his legacy than to explore the places where his music and story live, proving that unlike the name of his Grammy-winning recording - the thrill is not gone. Follow this three-day itinerary to walk in the footsteps of the King of Blues and soak up the vibrant Memphis music scene he helped shape.

Highlights of single day events celebrating B.B. King include:

June 8th at 11A - 2P | 100 Days of Blues Gospel Brunch Kick-off at B.B. King’s

The official kick-off for the 100 Days of Blues celebration, B.B. King’s Blues Club on Beale hosts a special live music brunch event with blues and gospel music on the set list.

August 29th at 7PM | Overton Park Shell Music Series

Tribute concert to B.B.King and Bobby Blue Bland, who were creative partners, at one of the few WPA Depression-era bandshells still active in America.

September 14th | B.B. King’s Beale Street Birthday Bash

Join all of Memphis as the city celebrates B.B. King on what would be his 100th birthday on the legendary Beale Street with live music from Kingfish and more.

September 16th | B.B. King’s Blue Club: An Intimate Birthday Celebration

Sure to sell out early, an all star lineup will play a ticketed event at B.B. King’s Blues Club on Beale Street. Confirmed artists include: Carla Thomas & Hi Rhythm, Shirley King & The BB King All Star Legends, D.K Harold, Bobby Rush, Jam Session by the BB King’s All Stars.

For a full rundown of events associated with the 100 Days of Blues celebration leading up to B.B. King’s 100th birthday, please visit memphistravel.com/100daysofblues .

While the 100 Days of Blues marks a formal celebration of B.B. King, his legacy and live music can be experienced year-round in Memphis. Visit MemphisTravel.com to make plans to celebrate B.B. King and the Blues on Beale Street this year.

