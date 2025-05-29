Baker Hughes to Supply NovaLT™ Gas Turbines for Frontier Infrastructure’s U.S. Data Center Project, Delivering 270 MW of Reliable Power

Baker Hughes will supply 16 NovaLT™ gas turbines for data center projects in the U.S.

Award builds on the collaboration announced in March 2025 between Baker Hughes and Frontier

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday an award from Frontier Infrastructure Holdings (“Frontier”), a Tailwater Capital LLC portfolio company, for 16 NovaLT™ gas turbines to power its data center projects in Wyoming and Texas, delivering up to 270 megawatts (MW) of efficient, reliable power.

As part of the award, Baker Hughes is supplying Frontier its NovaLT™ gas turbine technology and associated equipment, including gears and Brush Power Generation four-pole generators, to power dedicated energy islands at Frontier’s behind-the-meter (BTM) power generation sites.

The order builds on a March 2025 agreement between the two companies to accelerate large-scale carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) and power solutions in the U.S., including the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub in Wyoming.

"This award underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable energy development through reliable and efficient power solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the industry,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “Leveraging our comprehensive range of integrated power solutions for Frontier’s U.S. data center projects demonstrates innovative, scalable and lower-carbon technologies helping to meet the growing demand for power."

The NovaLT™ gas turbine is a multi-fuel solution that can start-up and run on different fuels, including natural gas, various blends of natural gas and hydrogen, and 100% hydrogen, providing customers with the flexibility to adapt and meet their specific reliable and sustainable power requirements. With a comprehensive portfolio of diverse, reliable and clean power solutions, including hydrogen-ready turbines, geothermal, and cogeneration, Baker Hughes provides market-ready, efficient and flexible solutions for data center hyperscalers, project developers, packagers and end users.

