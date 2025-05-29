Tilray Brands to Present at TD Cowen’s 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Merton, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on June 3, 2025, in New York, NY. The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET and a webcast will be available on Events & Presentations section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please reach out to your TD Cowen representative.

