Plug Power’s Georgia Hydrogen Plant Sets U.S. Production Record Using Plug Electrolyzer Technology

WOODBINE, Ga., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions, announced today that its hydrogen plant in Woodbine, Georgia produced 300 metric tons of liquid hydrogen in April 2025—the facility’s highest monthly output to date and a new benchmark for the U.S. hydrogen industry.

The plant, which opened in January 2024, is the largest electrolytic liquid hydrogen production facility in the United States and uses Plug’s proprietary GenEco proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer technology. Designed for a nameplate capacity of 15 tons per day, the site continues to demonstrate the scalability, reliability, and cost-competitiveness of Plug’s vertically integrated approach.

“Plug’s Georgia plant is doing exactly what it was built to do—delivering real hydrogen at real scale using Plug technology,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “This isn’t a pilot or a promise. It’s commercial hydrogen production, with proven technology running 24/7 and making an impact today.”

The Georgia facility is a cornerstone of Plug’s growing hydrogen generation network, which includes operational plants in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana. Together, these sites represent a combined production capacity of 40 tons per day, making Plug the largest producer of liquid hydrogen in the United States.

“The performance in Georgia reinforces strong market demand for Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers,” said Jose Luis Crespo, Chief Revenue Officer at Plug Power. “Producing and delivering hydrogen with our own technology strengthens customer value, improves margins, and supports long-term commercial growth.”

Hydrogen produced at the Georgia plant supplies Plug’s key customers in logistics and distribution—including Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot—helping them decarbonize operations while ensuring a stable, domestically produced fuel supply.

Learn more about Plug’s GenEco electrolyzer at work in our latest blog “ GenEco - the electrolyzer that’s doing real things ”.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: the continued status of Plug’s hydrogen plant in Woodbine, Georgia as largest electrolytic liquid hydrogen production facility in the United States or of Plug as the largest producer of liquid hydrogen in the United States; the ability for the Georgia plant to continue to meet or exceed this new 300 metric tons for the U.S. hydrogen industry benchmark, to demonstrate the scalability, reliability, and cost-competitiveness of Plug’s vertically integrated approach, or to produce significant enough volumes of commercial hydrogen to make a tangible impact on the hydrogen industry or Plug’s future financial status; the ability for Plug’s hydrogen generation network to continue to grow and to produce at nameplate capacity; whether or not the performance of the Georgia plant will reinforce market demand for Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers; the ability for Plug’s production of hydrogen with Plug’s technology to strengthen customer value, improve margins, and support long-term commercial growth; that ability for Plug’s hydrogen production to aide key customers in logistics and distribution and decarboning operations; and Plug’s ability to provide a stable, domestically produced fuel supply continuously for its customers. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Plug’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Fatimah Nouilati – Allison

plugPR@allisonpr.com