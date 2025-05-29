Bitcoin Solaris Announces Official Presale Launch: A New Era in DeFi Begins





TALLINN, Estonia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) has officially launched its highly anticipated presale, marking the beginning of a new chapter in decentralized finance. With groundbreaking technology, mobile mining accessibility, and a robust DeFi engine, Bitcoin Solaris is setting the stage for what could be one of the most transformative opportunities of 2025.

Presale Now Live: A Limited-Time Opportunity

The BTC-S presale is now open for 90 days, offering early participants a chance to secure tokens before the official launch on July 31, 2025. With the current price set at $5, the next tier moving to $6, and a confirmed launch price of $20, this phase presents a limited-time opportunity for early adopters to get in ahead of a major public debut. Early buyers also benefit from an 11% bonus during this period.

Over 11,000 users have already joined the movement, contributing more than $1.2 million—demonstrating the strong and growing momentum behind the project.



Enter Bitcoin Solaris: The Next Big Wealth Generator

Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) isn’t just a coin. It’s a complete ecosystem built to fix the flaws of older blockchains. It combines Bitcoin’s legendary security with Solana-grade performance, delivering:

10,000 transactions per second



2-second finality



99.95% less energy use than Bitcoin





What truly makes BTC-S a DeFi revolution leader is its Helios Engine—a powerful infrastructure enabling decentralized exchanges, cross-chain swaps, lending protocols, and yield farming. Helios integrates with both the Bitcoin and Solana ecosystems, allowing users to tap into liquidity across multiple chains without needing to convert assets.





The smart contracts powering Helios and the broader BTC-S platform have been fully audited for security , and the core team has passed KYC verification , adding another layer of trust to the project.

Presale Phase: The $500 That Could Change Lives

Here’s what makes now the golden window:

Current Price: $5



Next Phase: $6



Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 11%



The presale is live for only 90 days, with the official launch locked in for July 31, 2025. Over 8,900 unique users have already joined, and more than $1.2 million has been raised. It's one of the shortest and most explosive presales on the market—and this limited window is exactly where early fortunes are made.

Missed Ethereum Early? Don’t Miss BTC-S



Tech That Works for Everyone



Mining BTC-S isn’t just for techies or whales. The Solaris Nova App lets users mine directly from their smartphones, laptops, or traditional rigs. With features like:

One-click mining



Built-in wallet



Adaptive smart algorithm



Cross-platform support



Even a beginner can earn BTC-S within minutes. Some community members have already been invited into the beta version of the app, and while it's not live for everyone yet, there may still be room for new testers.









Growing Buzz and Influencer Spotlight

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t flying under the radar anymore. Influencers and analysts are taking notice. In fact, Crypto Volt released a detailed video review diving into the reasons why Bitcoin Solaris may be one of the most exciting DeFi launches this cycle.

Want to stay ahead of the hype? Join the official Bitcoin Solaris Telegram to get updates, community access, and presale announcements.









Double Rewards Referral Program

There’s also a unique referral program running during the presale. Here’s how it works:

Earn 5% BTC-S commission when someone buys through your referral link



Your invitee gets a 5% bonus on their purchase



You both win, and the ecosystem grows







This structure not only drives adoption, but rewards those who help build the community from the ground up.sters may still be invited as development progresses.





Stay Connected and Informed

Bitcoin Solaris is gaining attention from analysts and influencers alike. Join the official channels for updates, presale news, and community insights:

Media Contact



Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: [Available Upon Request]

