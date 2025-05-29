Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024 by Valeo: Analysis of Rates Across AMLAW 200, Non-AMLAW and Magic Circle by Overall and Individual Practice Areas

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in the AMLAW 200, non-AMLAW and Magic Circle by overall and individual practice areas (litigation and transactional). The report gives users real-time insight into the first rate changes of 2024 versus 2023. The rate data and related details of this report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Groups

AMLAW 1–10

Overall

Practice Areas Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Patent Supreme Court & Appellate



AMLAW 1–25

Overall

Practice Areas Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Patent Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Supreme Court & Appellate Tax



AMLAW 1–50

Overall

Practice Areas Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Fiduciary Investment Management Patent Private Equity Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Supreme Court & Appellate Tax



AMLAW 51–100

Overall

Practice Areas Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Construction Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Finance General Liability Government Contracts Investment Management Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax



AMLAW 1–100

Overall

Practice Areas Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Construction Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Employee Benefits Fiduciary Finance General Liability Government Contracts Investment Management Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Private Equity Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Real Estate Supreme Court & Appellate Tax



AMLAW 101–200

Overall

Practice Areas Arbitration/Mediation Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Contracts Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Employee Benefits Energy Environmental Finance Intellectual Property International Trade Investment Management Labor & Employment Maritime Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Prosecution Public Sector Benefits Counsel Public Sector Litigation Counsel Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Public Sector Transportation Counsel Real Estate Regulatory Securities Tax Technical Support Trademark Water



AMLAW 200

Overall

Practice Areas Antitrust Arbitration/Mediation Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Construction Contracts Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Employee Benefits Energy Environmental Fiduciary Finance General Liability Government Contracts Intellectual Property International Trade Investment Management Labor & Employment Maritime Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Patent Prosecution Private Equity Public Sector Benefits Counsel Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Public Sector Litigation Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Public Sector Transportation Counsel Real Estate Regulatory Securities Supreme Court & Appellate Tax Technical Support Trademark Water



Non-AMLAW

Overall

Practice Areas Administrative Administrative Support Case Management Commercial Litigation Communications Construction Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Eminent Domain/Inverse Condemnation Energy Environmental Equities Finance Government Affairs/Government Relations Human Resources/Personnel Infrastructure Insurance Labor & Employment Land Use, Zoning, & Development Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Development Project Management Public Sector Environmental & Land Use Counsel Public Sector General Counsel Public Sector Healthcare Counsel Public Sector Labor Counsel Public Sector Litigation Counsel Public Sector Municipal Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Procurement Counsel Public Sector Project Finance Counsel Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Public Sector Public Lands Counsel Public Sector Public Works Public Sector Public-Private Partnerships Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Real Estate Tax Technical Support Transactional Water



Section 2: Rates by Individual Firms

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Allen & Overy

Alston & Bird

ArentFox Schiff

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Baker Botts

BakerHostetler

Baker McKenzie

Barnes & Thornburg

Benesch

Blank Rome

Boies Schiller Flexner

Bracewell

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Brown Rudnick

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Buchalter

Buckley

Butler Snow

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Cahill Gordon & Reindel

Clark Hill

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Clifford Chance

Cooley

Covington & Burling

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Crowell & Moring

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Davis Wright Tremaine

Day Pitney

Debevoise & Plimpton

Dechert

Dentons

DLA Piper

Dorsey & Whitney

Duane Morris

Epstein Becker & Green

Eversheds Sutherland

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Fenwick & West

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Fish & Richardson

Foley & Lardner

Foley Hoag

Fox Rothschild

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

Frost Brown Todd

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Goodwin Procter

Greenberg Traurig

Greenspoon Marder

Gunderson Dettmer

Haynes and Boone

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Hogan Lovells

Holland & Hart

Holland & Knight

Honigman

Hueston Hennigan

Hughes Hubbard & Reed

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Ice Miller

Jackson Lewis

Jenner & Block

Jones Day

K&L Gates

Kasowitz Benson Torres

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Kelley Drye & Warren

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

King & Spalding

Kirkland & Ellis

Kleinberg Kaplan

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Kutak Rock

Latham & Watkins

LeClairRyan

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Littler Mendelson

Locke Lord

Loeb & Loeb

Lowenstein Sandler

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Mayer Brown

McCarter & English

McDermott Will & Emery

Milbank

Miller Canfield

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Morrison & Foerster

Munger, Tolles & Olson

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Nixon Peabody

Norton Rose Fulbright

O'Melveny & Myers

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Paul Hastings

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Perkins Coie

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Polsinelli

Proskauer Rose

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Reed Smith

Ropes & Gray

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Seyfarth Shaw

Shearman & Sterling

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Sidley Austin

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Snell & Wilmer

Spencer Fane

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson PLC

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

Sullivan & Cromwell

Thompson Coburn

Thompson Hine

Troutman Pepper

Tucker Ellis

Venable

Vinson & Elkins

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

WilmerHale

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Winston & Strawn

Womble Bond Dickinson

