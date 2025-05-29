Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024 by Valeo: Analysis of Rates Across AMLAW 200, Non-AMLAW and Magic Circle by Overall and Individual Practice Areas

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in the AMLAW 200, non-AMLAW and Magic Circle by overall and individual practice areas (litigation and transactional). The report gives users real-time insight into the first rate changes of 2024 versus 2023. The rate data and related details of this report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Groups
AMLAW 1–10
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Patent
- Supreme Court & Appellate
AMLAW 1–25
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Patent
- Public Sector Bond Counsel
- Public Sector Financial Counsel
- Supreme Court & Appellate
- Tax
AMLAW 1–50
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Employee Benefits
- Fiduciary
- Investment Management
- Patent
- Private Equity
- Public Sector Bond Counsel
- Public Sector Financial Counsel
- Public Sector Pensions Counsel
- Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel
- Supreme Court & Appellate
- Tax
AMLAW 51–100
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction
- Copyright
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Electronic Discovery
- Finance
- General Liability
- Government Contracts
- Investment Management
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Tax
AMLAW 1–100
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction
- Copyright
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Electronic Discovery
- Employee Benefits
- Fiduciary
- Finance
- General Liability
- Government Contracts
- Investment Management
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent
- Private Equity
- Public Sector Bond Counsel
- Public Sector Financial Counsel
- Public Sector Pensions Counsel
- Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel
- Real Estate
- Supreme Court & Appellate
- Tax
AMLAW 101–200
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Commercial Litigation
- Contracts
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Electronic Discovery
- Employee Benefits
- Energy
- Environmental
- Finance
- Intellectual Property
- International Trade
- Investment Management
- Labor & Employment
- Maritime
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent Prosecution
- Public Sector Benefits Counsel
- Public Sector Litigation Counsel
- Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel
- Public Sector Transportation Counsel
- Real Estate
- Regulatory
- Securities
- Tax
- Technical Support
- Trademark
- Water
AMLAW 200
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Arbitration/Mediation
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction
- Contracts
- Copyright
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Electronic Discovery
- Employee Benefits
- Energy
- Environmental
- Fiduciary
- Finance
- General Liability
- Government Contracts
- Intellectual Property
- International Trade
- Investment Management
- Labor & Employment
- Maritime
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent
- Patent Prosecution
- Private Equity
- Public Sector Benefits Counsel
- Public Sector Bond Counsel
- Public Sector Financial Counsel
- Public Sector Litigation Counsel
- Public Sector Pensions Counsel
- Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel
- Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel
- Public Sector Transportation Counsel
- Real Estate
- Regulatory
- Securities
- Supreme Court & Appellate
- Tax
- Technical Support
- Trademark
- Water
Non-AMLAW
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Administrative
- Administrative Support
- Case Management
- Commercial Litigation
- Communications
- Construction
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Electronic Discovery
- Eminent Domain/Inverse Condemnation
- Energy
- Environmental
- Equities
- Finance
- Government Affairs/Government Relations
- Human Resources/Personnel
- Infrastructure
- Insurance
- Labor & Employment
- Land Use, Zoning, & Development
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Practice Development
- Project Management
- Public Sector Environmental & Land Use Counsel
- Public Sector General Counsel
- Public Sector Healthcare Counsel
- Public Sector Labor Counsel
- Public Sector Litigation Counsel
- Public Sector Municipal Counsel
- Public Sector Pensions Counsel
- Public Sector Procurement Counsel
- Public Sector Project Finance Counsel
- Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel
- Public Sector Public Lands Counsel
- Public Sector Public Works
- Public Sector Public-Private Partnerships
- Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Technical Support
- Transactional
- Water
Section 2: Rates by Individual Firms
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
- Allen & Overy
- Alston & Bird
- ArentFox Schiff
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer
- Baker Botts
- BakerHostetler
- Baker McKenzie
- Barnes & Thornburg
- Benesch
- Blank Rome
- Boies Schiller Flexner
- Bracewell
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
- Brown Rudnick
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
- Buchalter
- Buckley
- Butler Snow
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel
- Clark Hill
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
- Clifford Chance
- Cooley
- Covington & Burling
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore
- Crowell & Moring
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle
- Davis Polk & Wardwell
- Davis Wright Tremaine
- Day Pitney
- Debevoise & Plimpton
- Dechert
- Dentons
- DLA Piper
- Dorsey & Whitney
- Duane Morris
- Epstein Becker & Green
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
- Fenwick & West
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
- Fish & Richardson
- Foley & Lardner
- Foley Hoag
- Fox Rothschild
- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson
- Frost Brown Todd
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
- Goodwin Procter
- Greenberg Traurig
- Greenspoon Marder
- Gunderson Dettmer
- Haynes and Boone
- Hinshaw & Culbertson
- Hogan Lovells
- Holland & Hart
- Holland & Knight
- Honigman
- Hueston Hennigan
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed
- Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Ice Miller
- Jackson Lewis
- Jenner & Block
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates
- Kasowitz Benson Torres
- Katten Muchin Rosenman
- Kelley Drye & Warren
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
- King & Spalding
- Kirkland & Ellis
- Kleinberg Kaplan
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
- Kutak Rock
- Latham & Watkins
- LeClairRyan
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
- Littler Mendelson
- Locke Lord
- Loeb & Loeb
- Lowenstein Sandler
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips
- Mayer Brown
- McCarter & English
- McDermott Will & Emery
- Milbank
- Miller Canfield
- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
- Morrison & Foerster
- Munger, Tolles & Olson
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
- Nixon Peabody
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- O'Melveny & Myers
- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
- Paul Hastings
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
- Perkins Coie
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
- Polsinelli
- Proskauer Rose
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
- Reed Smith
- Ropes & Gray
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr
- Seyfarth Shaw
- Shearman & Sterling
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon
- Sidley Austin
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
- Snell & Wilmer
- Spencer Fane
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe & Johnson PLC
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
- Sullivan & Cromwell
- Thompson Coburn
- Thompson Hine
- Troutman Pepper
- Tucker Ellis
- Venable
- Vinson & Elkins
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges
- White & Case
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher
- WilmerHale
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
- Winston & Strawn
- Womble Bond Dickinson
