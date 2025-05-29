Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Report 2025: Revenues to Increase from $11.25 Billion in 2025 to $14.63 Billion by 2029 due to Growing Aerospace and Automotive Sectors

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The precious metals e-waste recovery market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $10.7 billion in 2024 to $11.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased urbanization, rapid growth in the automotive industry, rapid technological advances, and strong economic growth in emerging markets.



The precious metals e-waste recovery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improvements in plant efficiency, the increasing growth of the aerospace sector, the growing automotive market, and the growing investment in infrastructure. Major trends in the forecast period include improvements in plant efficiency, the increasing growth of the aerospace sector, the growing automotive market, and the growing investment in infrastructure.



The increasing use of consumer electronics and home appliances worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the precious metals e-waste recovery market. For example, in April 2023, data from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Association, under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, indicated that the production volume of consumer electronic equipment reached 129.44 billion yen, a 107.9% increase from the previous year. Thus, the expanding use of consumer electronics and home appliances is propelling the precious metals e-waste recovery market forward.



The expansion of the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the precious metals e-waste recovery market. For example, in May 2023, a report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) revealed that 85.4 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide in 2022, reflecting a 5.7% increase compared to 2021. The overall production of cars and commercial vehicles also experienced growth, reaching 85,016,728 in 2022, up from 80,145,988 in 2021. Therefore, the thriving automotive industry is expected to be a driving force for the precious metals e-waste recovery market in the future.



A noteworthy trend gaining traction in the precious metals e-waste recovery market is the adoption of innovative practices for precious metal recovery. For instance, Mint Innovations, a clean tech company based in New Zealand, employs microbes and low-cost chemicals to recover precious metals from e-waste. The utilization of microbes facilitates certain processes that would otherwise require high temperatures and extreme conditions.



Companies operating in the precious metals e-waste recovery market are actively developing innovative solutions to fortify their market positions. In March 2023, TDK Corporation, a Japanese multinational electronics corporation, announced its subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc.'s investment in and co-leading of pH7 Technologies' Series A fundraising round. pH7 Technologies employs a sustainable and ecologically friendly approach that has the potential to revolutionize precious metal extraction from mining and recycling resources. Their patented metal-extraction method utilizes non-toxic chemical and inorganic chemistry, along with electrochemistry, to extract metals and critical minerals from ores, concentrates, and waste products. This novel technology reduces the environmental impact of mining and mineral processing while enabling efficient metal extraction from low-grade resources or challenging substrates that are economically unviable using conventional methods.



In January 2024, Enva, an Ireland-based company specializing in recycling and resource recovery solutions, acquired WEEE Solutions for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to bolster Enva's electronic waste management capabilities. Through this strategic move, Enva aims to broaden its service offerings and solidify its position in the expanding waste recycling industry. WEEE Solutions is a UK-based company focused on recycling waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the precious metals e-waste recovery market in 2024. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the precious metals e-waste recovery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the precious metals e-waste recovery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Gold, Copper, Silver, Other Types

2) By Source: Home Appliances, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication Equipment, Other Sources

3) By Application: Trashed, Recycled



Subsegments:



1) By Gold: Recovery From Circuit Boards; Recovery From Connectors and Pins; Recovery From Hard Drives

2) By Copper: Recovery From Wiring and Cables; Recovery From Circuit Boards; Recovery From Electrical Components

3) By Silver: Recovery From Circuit Boards; Recovery From Solder; Recovery From Photovoltaic Panels

4) By Other Types: Palladium Recovery; Platinum Recovery; Rare Earth Metals Recovery; Recovery of Other Valuable Metals



Key Companies Profiled: Heraeus Holding; Umicore; Boliden Group; Johnson Matthey; Dowa Holdings



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib0og6

