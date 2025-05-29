Judge Consulting Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

WAYNE, Pa., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Consulting, a division of The Judge Group and a trusted provider of business technology consulting and solutions, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Judge Consulting on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. This marks the fourth consecutive year Judge Consulting has been named to the list, highlighting the company’s sustained performance, revenue growth, and commitment to delivering scalable, strategic IT solutions. Judge Consulting helps clients across industries navigate digital transformation through services spanning application modernization, cloud architecture, AI and automation, and enterprise-wide infrastructure management.

“We’re honored to be recognized by CRN for the fourth year in a row,” said John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. “Our team is dedicated to helping our clients build resilient, future-ready businesses through technology. This recognition validates our continued focus on innovation, execution, and meaningful client partnerships.”

“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”

Judge Consulting is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

About The Judge Group

About Judge Consulting

Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group. The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm specializing in consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 offices across the United States, Canada, and India, The Judge Group supports more than 60 of the Fortune 100. Judge Consulting leverages deep technical expertise and industry insight to close the gap between innovation and execution—bringing together world-class talent, scalable solutions, and a full suite of technology services.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.