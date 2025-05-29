Cue the Confetti! BABY born's New Birthday Collection Adds Color-Changing, Mess-Free Fun

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., is introducing the new BABY born® Birthday Baby Doll collection – the perfect birthday gift for kids. Available now, the Birthday Baby Doll features a magical color-change effect on the face – when kids dip the included ‘cake’ in ice-cold water or put it in the freezer then swipe it on the lips and cheeks, colorful ‘frosting’ appears for imaginative birthday play. Perfect for children ages three and up.

The BABY born Birthday Baby Doll is party-ready in a festive pink mesh dress with flocked dots and white shoes. The doll’s special feature allows children to feed her cake and watch her face transform from clean to messy, just like a real baby! Put the cake slice in the freezer for 30 minutes or soak in ice-cold water, then press it to the doll’s lips and cheeks to reveal a delightful color change, adding an extra layer of birthday fun!

“BABY born has been a trusted brand for more than 30 years around the world, known for encouraging nurturing play and empathy in children,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer of MGA Entertainment. “BABY born has always had interactive features within our collection, from crying real tears to taking ‘first’ steps, taking pretend play to a whole new level. The new Birthday Baby Doll adds a new feature to the play pattern centered around the magic of birthday celebrations.”

After the birthday fun winds down, children can gently wipe the doll’s face clean using the included cloth napkin and warm water. After a joyful day of birthday celebrations, the doll can be laid down for a nap. Her eyes gently close, adding a sweet, nurturing touch to the play experience.

Available in three styles — Annabell, Ava, and Harper — the dolls feature a range of skin tones and eye colors allowing children to choose the one that best reflects their own style and preferences. With rooted hair styled in cute top knots, the doll is a delightful companion for all kinds of imaginative play.

The BABY born Birthday Baby Doll is available at all major retailers in the U.S. including Target, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as global retailers and the MGA Shop. The set includes a baby doll, party dress, undergarment, shoes, toy cake and cake slice, cloth napkin, party hat, and cake stand.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®.

