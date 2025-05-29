Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2033 - Growing Deployment of Level 2+ and Level 4 Autonomous Systems Driving Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market: Focus on Application, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy, Sensor Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market was estimated $44.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $555.43 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 32.33% during the forecast period 2024-2033.
The impending Euro 7 emissions regulations and Vision Zero safety measures are important regulatory forces that are pressuring stakeholders to embrace autonomous systems that offer reduced fuel usage, less downtime, and improved operational safety. LiDAR-radar-vision sensor fusion, AI-powered predictive analytics, 5G-enabled V2X connectivity, and digital twin simulation are examples of rapidly developing technological enablers that support use cases ranging from remote-controlled mining and agriculture operations to coordinated platooning on highways.
The localisation of autonomy software for various European road regulations and weather situations is being accelerated by strategic partnerships amongst Tier 1 suppliers, international OEMs, and specialised tech firms. In the meantime, standardised cybersecurity frameworks and teleoperation fallback capabilities are developing to address safety and liability issues. In the areas of logistics, public transportation, construction, and agriculture, Europe's heavy-duty vehicle landscape is expected to become greener, smarter, and significantly more efficient as electrification and hydrogen fuel technologies combine with autonomous.
How can this report add value to an organization?
This report adds value to an organization by providing in-depth insights into the Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle (HDAV) market, enabling data-driven decision-making and strategic growth planning. It highlights key market trends, technological innovations, and competitive dynamics, helping businesses identify emerging opportunities and potential challenges. The report's detailed segmentation by application, propulsion type, vehicle type, level of autonomy, and region allows organizations to target specific markets and optimize their business strategies.
Additionally, its coverage of regulatory frameworks, sustainability initiatives, and cybersecurity concerns ensures companies stay compliant with evolving autonomous vehicle policies and safety standards. By leveraging this report, organizations can enhance operational efficiency, make informed investment decisions in automation and AI-driven logistics, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly transforming heavy-duty transportation sector, ensuring long-term growth and industry leadership.
Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles Market Dynamics
Trends
- Growing deployment of Level 2+ and Level 4 autonomous systems in heavy trucks and off-road machinery
- Convergence of autonomy with vehicle electrification and hydrogen fuel technologies
- Advanced sensor fusion (LiDAR, radar, vision) paired with AI-driven predictive analytics
- Emergence of digital-twin platforms for real-time simulation and fleet optimization
- Development of teleoperation and remote-driving fallback capabilities
- 5G-enabled V2X connectivity for coordinated platooning and traffic management
- Strategic collaborations between OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and technology startups
Drivers
- Stringent EU emissions targets and safety mandates (e.g., Euro 7, Vision Zero)
- Acute driver shortages and rising labor costs across transport and logistics
- Pressure to cut operating expenses via fuel savings, downtime reduction and optimized utilization
- Corporate ESG commitments accelerating adoption of green autonomous fleets
- Maturation of AI, machine-learning algorithms and ruggedized sensor hardware
- Expansion of high-bandwidth connectivity infrastructure (5G, edge computing)
Challenges
- High upfront capital expenditure and uncertain total-cost-of-ownership models
- Technology reliability and validation under diverse European geographies and weather
- Incomplete 5G/charging infrastructure interoperability across member states
- Cybersecurity vulnerabilities in connected and autonomous systems
- Regulatory fragmentation among EU countries delaying harmonized approvals
- Public acceptance and liability frameworks for on-road autonomous operations
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
- AB Volvo
- BMW Group
- Renault Trucks
- Traton Group
- 2getthere B.V.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Schaeffler AG
- HOLON GmbH
- Daimler Truck AG
- Navya ARMA
- EasyMile
- Einride
- Oxa Autonomy Limited
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Growing Heavy-Duty Vehicle Driver Shortage
1.1.2 Rising Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Era of Logistics 4.0
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.2.2 Pricing Forecast
1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.4 Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
1.4.1 Overview
1.4.2 ADAS Feature
1.5 Ecosystem of Autonomous Driving
1.6 Stakeholder Analysis
1.6.1 Use Case
1.6.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.7 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events
1.8 Market Dynamics Overview
1.8.1 Business Drivers
1.8.1.1 Escalating Transportation Costs
1.8.1.2 Advancing Technological Innovations
1.8.2 Business Challenges
1.8.2.1 Heightened Risk of Cyberattacks
1.8.2.2 High Initial Development and Deployment Costs
1.8.3 Business Opportunities
1.8.3.1 Emerging Business Models Revolutionizing the Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market
1.8.3.2 Delivering Higher Levels of Automation
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Product
2.2.6 Europe (Country Level Analysis)
2.2.6.1 Germany
2.2.6.1.1 Application
2.2.6.1.2 Product
2.2.6.2 France
2.2.6.2.1 Application
2.2.6.2.2 Product
2.2.6.3 U.K.
2.2.6.3.1 Application
2.2.6.3.2 Product
2.2.6.4 Italy
2.2.6.4.1 Application
2.2.6.4.2 Product
2.2.6.5 Rest-of-Europe
2.2.6.5.1 Application
2.2.6.5.2 Product
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.3 Company Profiles
3.3.1 Overview
3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.3.3 Top Competitors
3.3.4 Target Customers
3.3.5 Key Personnel
3.3.6 Analyst View
3.3.7 Market Share, 2023
4 Research Methodology
