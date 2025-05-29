Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2033 - Growing Deployment of Level 2+ and Level 4 Autonomous Systems Driving Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market: Focus on Application, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy, Sensor Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market was estimated $44.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $555.43 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 32.33% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The impending Euro 7 emissions regulations and Vision Zero safety measures are important regulatory forces that are pressuring stakeholders to embrace autonomous systems that offer reduced fuel usage, less downtime, and improved operational safety. LiDAR-radar-vision sensor fusion, AI-powered predictive analytics, 5G-enabled V2X connectivity, and digital twin simulation are examples of rapidly developing technological enablers that support use cases ranging from remote-controlled mining and agriculture operations to coordinated platooning on highways.



The localisation of autonomy software for various European road regulations and weather situations is being accelerated by strategic partnerships amongst Tier 1 suppliers, international OEMs, and specialised tech firms. In the meantime, standardised cybersecurity frameworks and teleoperation fallback capabilities are developing to address safety and liability issues. In the areas of logistics, public transportation, construction, and agriculture, Europe's heavy-duty vehicle landscape is expected to become greener, smarter, and significantly more efficient as electrification and hydrogen fuel technologies combine with autonomous.

This report adds value to an organization by providing in-depth insights into the Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle (HDAV) market, enabling data-driven decision-making and strategic growth planning. It highlights key market trends, technological innovations, and competitive dynamics, helping businesses identify emerging opportunities and potential challenges. The report's detailed segmentation by application, propulsion type, vehicle type, level of autonomy, and region allows organizations to target specific markets and optimize their business strategies.

Additionally, its coverage of regulatory frameworks, sustainability initiatives, and cybersecurity concerns ensures companies stay compliant with evolving autonomous vehicle policies and safety standards. By leveraging this report, organizations can enhance operational efficiency, make informed investment decisions in automation and AI-driven logistics, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly transforming heavy-duty transportation sector, ensuring long-term growth and industry leadership.

Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles Market Dynamics

Trends

Growing deployment of Level 2+ and Level 4 autonomous systems in heavy trucks and off-road machinery

Convergence of autonomy with vehicle electrification and hydrogen fuel technologies

Advanced sensor fusion (LiDAR, radar, vision) paired with AI-driven predictive analytics

Emergence of digital-twin platforms for real-time simulation and fleet optimization

Development of teleoperation and remote-driving fallback capabilities

5G-enabled V2X connectivity for coordinated platooning and traffic management

Strategic collaborations between OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and technology startups

Drivers

Stringent EU emissions targets and safety mandates (e.g., Euro 7, Vision Zero)

Acute driver shortages and rising labor costs across transport and logistics

Pressure to cut operating expenses via fuel savings, downtime reduction and optimized utilization

Corporate ESG commitments accelerating adoption of green autonomous fleets

Maturation of AI, machine-learning algorithms and ruggedized sensor hardware

Expansion of high-bandwidth connectivity infrastructure (5G, edge computing)

Challenges

High upfront capital expenditure and uncertain total-cost-of-ownership models

Technology reliability and validation under diverse European geographies and weather

Incomplete 5G/charging infrastructure interoperability across member states

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities in connected and autonomous systems

Regulatory fragmentation among EU countries delaying harmonized approvals

Public acceptance and liability frameworks for on-road autonomous operations

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

AB Volvo

BMW Group

Renault Trucks

Traton Group

2getthere B.V.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler AG

HOLON GmbH

Daimler Truck AG

Navya ARMA

EasyMile

Einride

Oxa Autonomy Limited

1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growing Heavy-Duty Vehicle Driver Shortage

1.1.2 Rising Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Era of Logistics 4.0

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

1.4.1 Overview

1.4.2 ADAS Feature

1.5 Ecosystem of Autonomous Driving

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6.1 Use Case

1.6.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.7 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Business Drivers

1.8.1.1 Escalating Transportation Costs

1.8.1.2 Advancing Technological Innovations

1.8.2 Business Challenges

1.8.2.1 Heightened Risk of Cyberattacks

1.8.2.2 High Initial Development and Deployment Costs

1.8.3 Business Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Emerging Business Models Revolutionizing the Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market

1.8.3.2 Delivering Higher Levels of Automation



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Europe (Country Level Analysis)

2.2.6.1 Germany

2.2.6.1.1 Application

2.2.6.1.2 Product

2.2.6.2 France

2.2.6.2.1 Application

2.2.6.2.2 Product

2.2.6.3 U.K.

2.2.6.3.1 Application

2.2.6.3.2 Product

2.2.6.4 Italy

2.2.6.4.1 Application

2.2.6.4.2 Product

2.2.6.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.6.5.1 Application

2.2.6.5.2 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.3.3 Top Competitors

3.3.4 Target Customers

3.3.5 Key Personnel

3.3.6 Analyst View

3.3.7 Market Share, 2023



