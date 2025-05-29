Optiva, PlektonLabs and Qeema Showcase How APIs and Dynamic Pricing Transform Telecom Monetization at DTW Ignite

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (TSX:OPT), a global leader in BSS software for the telecommunications industry, PlektonLabs , a trusted leading system integrator serving global telecom industry and Qeema , a leading ICT solutions provider and systems integrator, today proudly announced a collaboration on a TM Forum Open Innovation Catalyst project to be showcased at DTW25 Ignite in Copenhagen June 17-19.

The project, INFINITY: Unlocking revenue with APIs & dynamic pricing, introduces an innovative dynamic pricing solution. As cloud computing and AI advance rapidly, customers expect personalized, high-quality, on-demand services. INFINITY provides pricing flexibility that enables real-time adaptability, allowing telecom companies to meet diverse customer needs and changing consumption patterns. This approach satisfies evolving demands and creates new revenue streams to help telecoms stay competitive.

"The need for dynamic pricing and billing is critical in today's rapidly evolving telecom landscape," said Bernhard Kraft, Head of Product Management at Optiva. "INFINITY empowers operators to move beyond fixed pricing, monetize their API ecosystem, and generate new revenue streams by adapting to demand and opportunity in real time with dynamic prices. It transitions networks from cost centers into responsive, agile profit engines."

Traditional static pricing models limit operators' ability to maximize their 4G and 5G network capabilities, resulting in underutilized bandwidth and lost revenue. In contrast, dynamic pricing allows operators to adjust prices in real time based on network utilization and service demands, capitalizing on the advanced features of network slicing. During low utilization, operators can offer discounted or promotional slices to optimize resource allocation and increase revenue. During high network usage, it allows for monetization of premium network resources, offering enhanced services or dedicated slices at higher prices. This approach increases revenue while meeting user demands for network capacity and features, offering on-demand boosts at additional costs and unlocking significant upside revenue potential.

INFINITY leverages proven industry standards, TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) framework and Open APIs, and uses real-time network telemetry and GenAI-driven chatbots to deliver dynamic pricing capability. It allows customers, partners and cooperations to request QoD services, paying only for what they use, when they use it, optimizing network capacity and delivering premium, customer-centric user experiences. Operators can unlock untapped potential, address variable demand and leverage the solution's real-time adaptability for ongoing revenue growth.

“This project empowers CSPs to unlock real-time monetization through intelligent network strategies,” said Wahid Mohammad, CEO at PlektonLabs. “Infinity becomes a rising standard within the TM Forum Framework, enabling telcos to propel their businesses forward.”

Key Benefits of INFINITY:

Enables dynamic pricing: Adapts pricing to real-time demand, customer needs and network capabilities and resources.

Adapts pricing to real-time demand, customer needs and network capabilities and resources. Generates new revenue streams: Monetizes API ecosystems and tailored packages for B2B2C.

Monetizes API ecosystems and tailored packages for B2B2C. Optimizes costs: Maximizes and prioritizes network capacity, aligning with customer intent and experience.

Maximizes and prioritizes network capacity, aligning with customer intent and experience. Accelerates dynamic pricing with AI: Simplifies API discovery and easy adoption to use new CAMARA APIs on an AI-driven portal and supports dynamic quote management for easy monetization and real-time ordering.

“INFINITY showcases how collaborative design and real-world integration unlock measurable value from dynamic pricing and API ecosystems. This Catalyst proves that monetization isn’t just about technology, it’s about how seamlessly it fits into operations and delivers outcomes at scale,” said Ahmed Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer at Qeema.

The Catalyst project, INFINITY: Unlocking revenue with APIs & dynamic pricing, will be showcased at DTW Ignite, kiosk 1.5. To learn more, visit TM Forum's INFINITY project page .

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Media: Misann Ellmaker, media@optiva.com

Investor Relations: investors-relations@optiva.com

About PlektonLabs

PlektonLabs partners with telecom leaders to unlock new possibilities through smarter architecture, agile integration, and dynamic monetization models. With deep expertise in API ecosystems and future-ready environments, we help communication service providers accelerate innovation and streamline operations. As the lead visionary behind the Infinity Catalyst project, PlektonLabs pioneered the concept and framework that reimagines how telecoms generate value through real-time pricing and intelligent APIs. See how we make the impossible, the inevitable at www.plektonlabs.com .

For more information, please contact:

Media: Diana Cubas, diana.cubas@plektonlabs.com

About Qeema

Qeema is a leading system integrator and software house driving digital transformation across the Middle East. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia with a major presence in Egypt and operations across KSA, UAE, and Oman, we specialize in delivering value through advanced data management, AI, and enterprise solutions. With 300+ experts and strong references in telecom, utilities, healthcare, and education, Qeema partners with top-tier technology vendors to build scalable, future-ready platforms. We move with purpose — built on trust, driven by efficiency. For more information, visit www.qeema.net .