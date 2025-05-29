Terrestrial Energy Announces Appointment of Brian Thrasher as Chief Financial Officer and Brian Romanzo as General Counsel

Strategic hires bring decades of financial leadership, capital markets experience, and regulatory expertise to Terrestrial Energy’s Executive Leadership Team in advance of anticipated transition to a publicly listed nuclear technology innovator company later this year

Appointments serve to expand Terrestrial Energy’s depth of expertise and leadership amidst accelerating enthusiasm for nuclear technology advancement, highlighted by the Trump Administration’s latest Executive Order to spur the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc., (Terrestrial Energy) a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using advanced reactor technology, today announced the appointment of Brian Thrasher as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Brian Romanzo as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. These strategic appointments, effective Tuesday, May 20, 2025, serve to strengthen the company's executive leadership team as Terrestrial Energy prepares for its transition to becoming a publicly listed company.

"Brian Thrasher and Brian Romanzo bring tremendous leadership and experience to the Terrestrial Energy executive team at a pivotal moment for the company’s growth journey," said Simon Irish, CEO and Director of Terrestrial Energy. "Their extensive experience in financial strategy, capital markets, regulatory compliance, and public company readiness will be invaluable as we transition to public company life and accelerate the development and deployment of our advanced nuclear technology."

Brian Thrasher brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience across transportation, manufacturing, and retail industries. Mr. Thrasher’s experience includes executive management positions and serving as officer and director at multi-billion dollar public and private companies in the U.S. These spanned a diverse range of industries, from transportation to apparel and home goods, and included Hilco Transport, Hanesbrands, Alliance Laundry Systems, and Simmons Bedding Company. Several were owned by Thomas H. Lee and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, market leading private equity investment managers. Throughout his career, Mr. Thrasher has developed expertise in strategic financial planning, public market reporting and financing, budgeting, forecasting, and systems development and implementation, all of which will be crucial as Terrestrial Energy scales its operations to meet the rapidly growing demand for affordable, efficient, and versatile nuclear energy supply. Mr. Thrasher has successfully led cross-functional teams, and played key roles in mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, and regulatory compliance, positioning him to lead Terrestrial Energy's financial operations. Mr. Thrasher holds a BBA from Acadia University and a MAcc from The University of Alabama. He is a CPA licensed in the state of North Carolina and is a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants (NCACPA) as well as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“Utilizing their cutting edge IMSR reactor design, Terrestrial Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on the ever-growing demand for clean, reliable, and cost-effective power and industrial heat,” said Thrasher. “I look forward to working closely with Simon and the rest of the leadership team to build on the financial foundation that will support the company’s growth."

Brian Romanzo joins Terrestrial Energy with comprehensive experience navigating high-growth, highly regulated global companies on corporate, regulatory, and transactional matters across a broad spectrum of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, and franchising and distribution. Prior to joining Terrestrial Energy, Mr. Romanzo served as Secretary and General Counsel at The Rep'M Group, where he advised the company on all legal, regulatory and compliance matters. Mr. Romanzo previously served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of SnapAV, a global consumer electronics company where he led legal strategy for the company’s merger and acquisition initiatives, including the take-private acquisition of Control4. Mr. Romanzo also held key legal leadership roles at Driven Brands, Inc., where he served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the parent company and concurrently as General Counsel of its largest portfolio brand, Meineke Car Care Centers. Mr. Romanzo brings extensive expertise in capital markets readiness, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance to Terrestrial Energy’s leadership team. Mr. Romanzo earned a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame, received Postgraduate Diplomas in Law and Theology from Oxford University and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University.

"Terrestrial Energy is at the forefront of developing next-generation nuclear technology that addresses our world's growing energy needs for clean and reliable baseload power," said Romanzo. "I'm excited to join this exceptional team and help navigate the regulatory and legal landscape."

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the full transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and data center operation. In so doing, they extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

On March 26, 2025, Terrestrial Energy and HCM II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HOND) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”) that would result in the combined Company (Terrestrial Energy) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “IMSR”.

