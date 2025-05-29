Cuesz Launches Newly Designed Website, Delivering Elevated User Experience for Members and Visitors Alike

MIAMI, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuesz, the premier physical performance and healthspan optimization platform, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, offering a significantly enhanced user experience for prospective and current members.

With a refined digital presence now live, the new website embodies the Cuesz mission: to provide world-class, science-backed training and healthspan solutions through seamless, personalized, technology-driven design.

“Our members expect excellence—not just in our one-on-one coaching, but in every touchpoint with the Cuesz experience,” said Mark Beveridge, CEO of Cuesz. “This relaunch represents a major step forward in how we communicate our values, our services, and the transformative results we help our members achieve.”



The relaunch follows a growing wave of attention around Cuesz, fueled in part by the recent visibility of top athletes, including Rory McIlroy, who has been seen sporting a Cuesz-branded water bottle during high-profile competitions like the 2025 Masters. McIlroy's affiliation as a Cuesz member - alongside other top-tier athletes and under-the-radar special operators - has sparked conversations around how elite training and wellness tools can impact performance on the world stage.

Cuesz continues to work discreetly with top-tier performers, executives, and innovators seeking long-term vitality, performance, and balance in high-pressure careers. The new website is an invitation to explore the science, future-ready AI technology, and people behind this elite global community.

About Cuesz

Cuesz is a private, referral-based performance and healthspan company serving elite athletes, business leaders, and individuals seeking peak performance and longevity. Through personalized, data-driven programs delivered by world-class coaches and medical professionals, Cuesz enables members to achieve optimal physical performance and health optimization across all dimensions of life.

