Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tempus AI, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tempus AI, Inc. (“Tempus”) common stock (NASDAQ: TEM).

Tempus uses AI to provide medical solutions to physicians.

Before the market opened on May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report entitled The Tempest Surrounding Tempus AI. The report discussed 1) Tempus’ CEO and a large Tempus shareholder have been associated with several companies that have either gone bankrupt or have done very poorly as public companies, 2) several Tempus board members and Tempus’ Chief Accounting Officer have been connected to companies that had to restate their financials, 3) potential financial irregularities and related party issues, 4) whether Tempus’ technology actually works, and 5) the selling of Tempus shares by insiders.

On this news, Tempus’ stock price fell $12.67 per share to $53.20 on May 28, 2025, down 19.2% on very heavy volume.

Investors who lost over $50,000 trading in Tempus common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

