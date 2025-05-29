Stone Crushing Equipment Market Outlook Report 2025-2030 - Mobile and Portable Crushers Gain Popularity as Market Expands due to Infrastructure Boom

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stone Crushing Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Stone Crushing Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.24 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.22 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.21%.

The global stone crushing equipment market is experiencing steady growth due to the rising demand for aggregates in construction, road development, and mining applications. Urbanization and industrialization are driving large-scale infrastructure projects, increasing the need for crushed stone in cement production and road building.

Technological advancements, such as automated crushers and real-time monitoring systems, are improving efficiency and reducing operational costs, further encouraging adoption. Manufacturers are focusing on equipment with enhanced productivity and reduced environmental impact, leading to innovations in energy-efficient and low-emission stone crushers. The expanding mining sector, supported by growing mineral extraction activities, is also contributing to market expansion.

Growing concerns about sustainable construction practices and efficient resource utilization are shaping industry trends. Automation and digitalization are enabling remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, minimizing downtime and improving operational efficiency. Demand for mobile and portable crushers is increasing due to their flexibility in construction and quarrying activities.

The adoption of hybrid and electric-powered crushers is on the rise, driven by stringent environmental regulations and fuel cost optimization. Investments in research and development are fostering product advancements, such as noise-reducing and dust-suppressing technologies. Rising demand for customized crushing solutions tailored to specific industrial needs is also influencing market dynamics.

Key Market Driver: Expanding Infrastructure Development

The rapid pace of urbanization is fueling infrastructure projects worldwide, increasing the demand for stone crushing equipment. Governments and private developers are investing in highways, railways, and commercial structures, all of which require large quantities of crushed stone for construction. Growing megacities and smart city projects are further boosting demand. Bridges, tunnels, and road expansions are leading to high consumption of aggregates. The construction of new airports and metro systems is also a significant factor. Cement and concrete production rely heavily on crushed stone, further driving market growth. Residential construction is on the rise, increasing the need for high-quality aggregates.

The durability and strength of crushed stone make it an essential component in modern infrastructure. Continuous advancements in urban planning are expected to sustain market expansion. For instance, global capital project and infrastructure spending is set to exceed $9 trillion by 2025, a significant rise from $4 trillion in 2012, with annual growth rates expected to rebound to 6% in 2014 and 7.5% by 2016. This growth, however, may ease slightly as the decade progresses, but is projected to remain above 6.5% annually in the medium term, though subject to global disruptions.

Developing economies, particularly China and Asia, now account for nearly half of global infrastructure spending, a rise of more than 10% since 2006, while Western Europe's share has shrunk from 20% to just 12%, expected to fall below 10% by 2025. Technology is increasingly driving innovation in infrastructure, linking sensing devices with project management software and enterprise systems to provide real-time insights into project performance and risk profiles. This technological integration supports the rise of smart, resilient infrastructure, including renewable energy, mobile payment systems, and connected cities, which are shaping the future of urban areas worldwide.

Key Market Challenge: High Initial Investment Costs

Purchasing and installing stone crushing equipment requires substantial capital investment, limiting market entry for smaller players. Advanced crushers with automation and energy-efficient features come at a premium cost. The setup of crushing plants involves expenses for site preparation, transportation, and installation. High costs associated with acquiring permits and complying with safety regulations add to the financial burden.

Maintenance and spare parts procurement can further increase operational expenses. Small and medium-scale enterprises struggle to afford high-end crushing equipment. Financing options for equipment procurement may not always be readily available. High power consumption of crushers adds to long-term operational costs. The requirement for specialized operators increases labor expenses. Market volatility in raw material prices affects investment decisions.

Key Market Trend: Growing Adoption of Mobile and Portable Crushers

Mobile and portable crushers are gaining traction due to their flexibility in remote and on-site applications. Construction and mining companies prefer these units for their ease of transportation and quick setup. Portable crushers enable operations in restricted areas where stationary units are not feasible. Demand for rental equipment is increasing, supporting the growth of mobile crushers.

Hybrid models with fuel-efficient technology are improving cost-effectiveness. Mobile crushers reduce material transportation costs by crushing on-site. Compact designs allow integration into small and medium-scale projects. Advanced mobility features, such as track-mounted crushers, enhance efficiency. Remote-controlled and automated mobile crushers are improving operator safety. Temporary construction projects benefit from easily deployable crushing solutions.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Stone Crushing Equipment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Stone Crushing Equipment Market, By Product Type:

Cone Crusher

Jaw Crusher

Impact Crusher

Stone Crushing Equipment Market, By End-User:

Mining

Construction

Stone Crushing Equipment Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe & CIS France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Vietnam South Korea Thailand Australia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey

South America Brazil Argentina



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

