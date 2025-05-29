Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Full Year Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its financial results for the full fiscal year ended February 28, 2025.

These results follow the completion of a portfolio transformation in fiscal 2024, which included the divestiture of the Company’s Harris Flooring Group and international operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. These actions were taken to sharpen the Company’s strategic focus on its core North American business and have been classified as discontinued operations in the financial results.

Net sales for the year ended February 28, 2025 were $243.8 million, down $8.2 million or 3.2% from $252.0 million reported in fiscal 2024. The decline in net sales was primarily due to a mixture of continued softness in home improvement spending due to elevated interest rates, inflationary headwinds and broader economic uncertainty. In response, the Company continues to expand its regional sales footprint while continuously targeting new and innovative products.

Gross profit for fiscal 2025 increased $4.6 million or 5.6% to $86.6 million, up from $82.0 million in the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin improved to 35.5% in fiscal 2025, up from 32.5% in fiscal 2024, driven largely by lower inbound freight costs, shifting of product sourcing to lower tariff countries and other structural cost reductions.

“Our strong financial results reflect the focused execution across the organization of our strategy and the resilience of our core business,” said Len Gould, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are unwavering in our commitment to the professional, and are experiencing the benefit of our investments in our domestic manufacturing capability and our extensive product innovations. When you combine these strengths with bulletproof fill rates and our industry experts, this is the result. These efforts position us well for long-term growth.”

“While we are encouraged by our performance, we remain vigilant in the face of continued global uncertainty — particularly as it relates to tariffs and evolving trade policy,” added Mr. Gould. “We are actively managing our sourcing and inventory strategies to mitigate potential risks and maintain service levels to our customers. Our long-term strategy remains unchanged: deliver value through operational excellence, product leadership, and customer focus.”

Operating expenses were $66.8 million or 27.4% of net sales for fiscal 2025, compared to $68.7 million or 27.3% of net sales in fiscal 2024, reflecting efficiencies from the Company’s reorganization efforts.

Interest income for fiscal 2025 improved to $0.9 million, compared to interest expense of $1.4 million in fiscal 2024 primarily as a result of significant debt reduction and increased cash balances.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 24.1% for fiscal 2025, as compared to 23.4% for fiscal 2024.

Net income for fiscal 2025 was $16.3 million or $4.94 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $4.7 million or $1.40 per diluted share for fiscal 2024. Excluding discontinued operations, adjusted net income for fiscal 2025 was $15.7 million or $4.78 per diluted share, as compared to $9.1 million or $2.73 per diluted share for fiscal 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations in fiscal 2025 was $22.2 million or 9.1% of net sales, as compared to $14.7 million or 5.8% of net sales in fiscal 2024.

February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 Net income from continuing operations $ 15,711 $ 9,131 Add: Interest expense, net (876 ) 1,386 Provision for income taxes 4,979 2,787 Depreciation and amortization 1,385 1,390 Loss on sale of business 958 - EBITDA, as adjusted $ 22,157 $ 14,694

Cash provided by operating activities during fiscal 2025 was $12.7 million, compared to $29.5 million in the prior year, reflecting a strategic inventory build ahead of anticipated tariff implementations. During fiscal 2025, the Company used its cash from operations, along with proceeds from the sale of businesses, to fund capital expenditures, repurchase stock, return capital to stockholders through dividends and increase cash balances. During fiscal 2024, cash from operations, along with proceeds from the sale of businesses, were used principally to repay debt and increase cash balances.

As of February 28, 2025, working capital totaled $67.4 million, compared to $60.0 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Aggregate available cash, net of outstanding debt at the end of fiscal 2025, was $28.4 million, up from $21.7 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus® and Homelux®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada and Asia. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) For the Year Ended February 28, February 29, 2025

2024 Net sales $ 243,831 $ 251,986 Cost of goods sold 157,262 169,989 Gross profit 86,569 81,997 Operating expenses: Shipping 27,199 28,129 General and administrative 24,705 26,135 Selling and marketing 14,428 13,633 Other (income) expense, net 423 796 Total operating expenses 66,755 68,693 Operating income 19,814 13,304 Interest income (expense), net 876 (1,386 ) Income before provision for income taxes 20,690 11,918 Provision for income taxes 4,979 2,787 Net income from continuing operations 15,711 9,131 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 542 (13,839 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,253 $ (4,708 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: From continuing operations $ 4.78 $ 2.73 From discontinued operations 0.17 (4.14 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 4.95 $ (1.41 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: From continuing operations $ 4.78 $ 2.73 From discontinued operations 0.16 (4.13 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 4.94 $ (1.40 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,286 3,343 Diluted 3,290 3,350





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par values) February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 ASSETS Cash $ 28,552 $ 22,369 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $221 and $134 at February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, respectively 31,752 30,338 Inventories, net 36,595 29,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,781 7,491 Prepaid income taxes 1,544 1,375 Discontinued operations - 693 Current assets 101,224 92,179 Property and equipment, net 13,044 9,894 Right of use operating lease assets 21,520 19,852 Deferred income taxes, net 1,996 2,548 Intangibles, net 1 99 Other assets 489 1,276 Total assets $ 138,274 $ 125,848 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 15,569 $ 14,438 Accrued liabilities 15,251 13,352 Current operating lease liabilities 2,887 3,210 Lines of credit 105 601 Current maturities of debt 9 74 Discontinued operations - 479 Current liabilities 33,821 32,154 Long term debt 10 - Non-current operating lease liabilities 21,084 19,855 Other long term liabilities 427 1,209 Total liabilities 55,342 53,218 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, respectively - - Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 3,255 and 3,286 shares outstanding at February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 10,361 11,901 Retained earnings 85,544 73,211 Treasury stock, 750 and 719 shares held at cost at February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, respectively (10,377 ) (9,517 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,600 ) (2,969 ) Shareholders' equity 82,932 72,630 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 138,274 $ 125,848





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Year Ended February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 16,253 $ (4,708 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,385 2,656 Loss on disposal of businesses 468 9,278 (Gain)/Loss on sale of property (2 ) 34 Gain from insurance recoveries - (134 ) Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims - 537 Impairment, net of gain on lease modification (164 ) 1,221 Impairment of long-lived asset 85 - Other non-cash adjustments 95 317 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (811 ) 5,098 Inventories (8,364 ) 21,295 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,162 4,568 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 629 (10,682 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,736 29,480 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,549 ) (3,808 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses 4,859 32,842 Proceeds from sale of property 2 108 Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims - 285 Net cash provided by investing activities 312 29,427 Financing activities: Net repayments under lines of credit (479 ) (30,549 ) Net repayments of term loan facilities - (7,250 ) Repurchase of equity-based awards (1,540 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (833 ) (227 ) Principal payments on finance leases (83 ) (108 ) Dividends paid (3,920 ) (3,286 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,855 ) (41,420 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10 ) (114 ) Net increase in cash 6,183 17,373 Cash at beginning of period 22,369 3,060 Cash at beginning of the period from discontinued operations - 1,936 Cash at end of period $ 28,552 $ 22,369





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data) Accumulated

Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares

Amount Shares

Amount

Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 28, 2023 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,205 $ (9,410 ) $ (5,408 ) $ 77,840 Net loss (4,708 ) (4,708 ) Reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings 2,376 2,376 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 63 63 Purchase of treasury stock (107 ) (107 ) Stock-based compensation expense 452 452 Dividends paid (3,286 ) (3,286 ) Balance at February 29, 2024 - - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,901 $ 73,211 $ (9,517 ) $ (2,969 ) $ 72,630 Net income 16,253 16,253 Reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings 698 698 Unrealized currency translation adjustments (329 ) (329 ) Purchase of treasury stock (860 ) (860 ) Repurchase of equity-based awards (1,540 ) (1,540 ) Dividends paid (3,920 ) (3,920 ) Balance at February 28, 2025 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 10,361 $ 85,544 $ (10,377 ) $ (2,600 ) $ 82,932

