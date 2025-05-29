DiagnaMed Acquires Strategic Ontario Claims Adjacent to QIMC in Premier Temiscamingue Hydrogen District

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of claims located adjacent to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (“QIMC”) (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF), comprising 91 unpatented, single-cell mineral claims, each cell approximately 20 hectares in size, totaling an area of 1820 hectares, within Ontario’s highly prospective Temiscamingue hydrogen district and graben. This acquisition positions DiagnaMed prominently within one of Canada's most promising natural hydrogen regions, providing an ideal environment to advance testing, validation, and commercialization of the Company’s proprietary hydrogen extraction technologies and exploration model.

The newly acquired claims are situated directly adjacent to QIMC’s project area, allowing for operational synergies and technical collaboration. The Temiscamingue region is widely recognized for its favorable geological conditions conducive to substantial natural hydrogen generation, offering significant potential for DiagnaMed’s technology validation and commercial development.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company is required to make a non-refundable $25,000 payment and issue twelve million five hundred thousand common shares to the sellers in exchange for the Temiscamingue project. In addition, DiagnaMed has granted certain sellers a 2.0-per-cent royalty on revenues from the sale of any hydrogen or other minerals on the property. Fifty per cent of the seller royalty may be purchased for $2 million.

Fabio Chianelli, CEO of DiagnaMed, stated, "We are extremely excited about this strategic acquisition, which firmly places DiagnaMed at the heart of a key Canadian natural hydrogen hub. The proximity to QIMC, a leader in natural hydrogen exploration and development, offers unique collaborative opportunities, enabling us to efficiently accelerate the commercialization of our innovative hydrogen extraction technology. We anticipate that this initiative will significantly enhance our competitive edge and pave the way for broader market opportunities."

John Karagiannidis, President of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp., commented, "We warmly welcome DiagnaMed into the Temiscamingue hydrogen district. This acquisition is timely and synergistic, aligning perfectly with our ongoing exploration efforts in Ontario. We believe that DiagnaMed’s technology and strategic vision will complement QIMC’s proven exploration model, fostering a dynamic environment that accelerates innovation and commercialization in this promising region."

Both DiagnaMed and QIMC are committed to sustainable energy solutions and leveraging Canada's significant geological resources to meet increasing global demand for clean energy.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

