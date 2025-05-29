Erasca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2025 and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at each of these conferences.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (June 3-5, 2025)

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 4, 5:30 pm Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (June 9-11, 2025)

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 10, 2:40 pm Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the events will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.