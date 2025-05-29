Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) to Host Landmark 5th Anniversary Global Intellect Summit, Uniting Business Leaders for Transformative Growth

DANVILLE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), the breakthrough technology company reshaping global commerce through its innovative business ecosystem and cutting-edge technology platform, announces its milestone fifth anniversary Global Intellect Summit at the prestigious Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on May 29th and 30th, 2025.

Under the leadership of Founder & Chairman Eric Kelly, this anniversary summit marks five years of excellence and brings together an unparalleled assembly of global business titans, industry pioneers, transformative entrepreneurs, influential financial leaders, and heads of major educational and nonprofit institutions. The summit will also feature participation from the B2T Advisory Board, whose extensive industry knowledge and strategic insights fuel the company's ongoing growth and market development. Collectively, attendees will forge groundbreaking solutions to eliminate the digital divide while catalyzing business innovation at an unprecedented scale.

"This fifth anniversary Global Intellect Summit represents a pivotal moment in business transformation and celebrates five years of groundbreaking achievement. We've assembled the most powerful coalition of decision-makers and thought leaders to develop the strategies and lead the business and digital transformation,” said Eric Kelly, Bridge 2 Technologies Founder & Chairman. “Our summit this year will deliver opportunities for participants to build game-changing partnerships while addressing critical challenges in advanced technology and access to capital.”

The B2T trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary, with exponential growth and overwhelming market demand propelling rapid expansion. Through strategic partnerships with leading organizations, Fortune 100 companies, global advisors, and leading entrepreneurs have been established to onboard small and emerging businesses, suppliers, and business professionals.

"At the intersection of technology and transformation, we recognize that innovation requires collaboration. Our continued participation in the Global Intellect Summit through the B2T ecosystem allows us to engage with industry leaders, address complex business challenges, and forge new pathways that drive success for our emerging suppliers, customers and partners worldwide," said David Steward, Founder & Chairman of the Board, WWT.

"The collaboration between B2T and Upwork brings together our combined expertise and expansive ecosystems to help B2T’s corporate clients tap into a pool of millions of highly skilled professionals,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO, Upwork. "Together, we’re not only delivering access to top-tier talent—we're also empowering clients to build more globally connected teams and creating significant economic opportunity."

Furthermore, the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the trade association comprised of 190 investors—representing $460 billion in capital—will be in attendance. “Our commitment to representing a broad spectrum of investment strategies drives innovation in everything we do,” said Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, COO, NAIC. “We are pleased to collaborate with B2T as it provides growth opportunities for ready to scale emerging businesses, mergers and acquisitions, ultimately translating directly into stronger returns for investors."

"Our partnership with B2T and participation at the summit leverages the combined power of our networks to create unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. We firmly believe that equity of access and representation drives strong financial returns, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our clients, stakeholders, and the communities we serve," said Jennifer Jeronimo, CEO, Gaingels.

"B2T represents a forward-thinking approach that transforms how we connect capital with opportunity," said Alden J. McDonald Jr., CEO of Liberty Bank. "For decades, Liberty Bank has focused on breaking down barriers and creating change. Through the B2T platform, we're expanding our capacity to deliver innovative financial solutions and create lasting economic impact where it's needed most."

"Technology plays a vital role in bridging economic and educational disparities. Working with B2T ensures our graduates have access to entrepreneurial opportunities and corporate opportunities, this not only changes lives - it strengthens the entire economic ecosystem and builds a more competitive workforce for the future," said David Wilson, President, Morgan State University.

Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world and delivers actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to advance inclusiveness, access to capital, and connectivity that many businesses around the world face today. As such, B2T works with industry leaders to leverage technology as an accelerator to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance.

