Monarch Private Capital Welcomes Michael Powley to Lead Data Innovation Across the Firm

ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to announce that Michael Powley has joined the firm as Manager, Technology Innovation. In this newly created role, Powley will lead Monarch’s ongoing data transformation initiatives, driving the integration of cutting-edge technology solutions to optimize portfolio management, streamline business processes, and support strategic decision-making across the firm.

Powley’s efforts will be central to advancing Monarch’s vision for a fully integrated, data-driven organization. While anchored in the Asset Management group, his work will extend firm-wide, designing and implementing systems that enhance visibility, reduce redundancy, and enable real-time insights across the investment lifecycle.

“Monarch’s data analytics inform our decisions from the underwriting process all the way through project exit. Michael’s addition to Monarch demonstrates our commitment to integrating the best technology solutions available to leverage our data, eliminate latency, and drive value,” said Emily DiCenso, Managing Director of Asset Management at Monarch Private Capital. “His expertise will ensure we continue to differentiate ourselves in the industry with best-in-class policies and procedures that safeguard our investments and, in turn, our investors’ returns.”

Michael Powley brings over a decade of experience in data governance, business intelligence, and process automation. Prior to joining Monarch, Powley spent seven years at Midwest Housing Equity Group (MHEG), where he developed automation frameworks, predictive analytics models, and AI-driven solutions for asset management and underwriting. He also held a pivotal role at Lowe’s, where he helped develop state-of-the-art selling and fulfillment platforms, revolutionizing inventory management and operational efficiency.

At Monarch, Powley will continue his focus on building durable, intelligent systems that support the firm’s investment activities in affordable housing, renewable energy, and historic rehabilitation. His efforts will elevate Monarch’s ability to scale responsibly and remain at the forefront of industry innovation.

“Monarch’s commitment to leveraging industry-leading technology that bridges the gaps between data, people, and decisions is what drew me to the firm,” said Powley. “I’m excited to help grow how Monarch uses analytics, automation, and AI to give our teams better tools to make our work easier, decisions clearer, and our impact even stronger.”

Outside of work, Powley enjoys life in Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife and three kids. He stays actively involved in the community, collaborating with local non-profits to solve challenges and build practical, tech-driven solutions that support their missions.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

