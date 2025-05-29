UNICOM Engineering Recognized on CRN’s 2025 Solution Provider 500 List for Excellence in Technology Integration

CANTON, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a global leader in application platforms, purpose-built systems, and lifecycle support services for software developers, data center infrastructure providers, and OEMs, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2025 Solution Provider 500 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

The CRN Solution Provider 500 is an annual ranking of the top solution providers in North America by revenue, serving as a key benchmark for the IT channel’s most influential and innovative organizations. This year’s honorees represent a combined revenue exceeding $540 billion and are recognized for their ability to adapt, scale, and lead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

For over 30 years, UNICOM Engineering has empowered solution builders to turn their ideas into reality, faster and more efficiently. With a full range of services—from solution design and regulatory compliance to server integration, logistics, global support, and business analytics—UNICOM Engineering enables its partners to focus on innovation while ensuring operational excellence. Strategic alliances with industry leaders such as Dell Technologies and Intel further enhance the company’s ability to deliver AI infrastructure solutions at scale, ensuring businesses have the tools they need to thrive.

“We’re truly honored to be recognized by CRN once again—it’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the meaningful partnerships we’ve built with our customers,” said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. “As the technology landscape continues to evolve, especially with the rise of AI and next-gen infrastructure, we’re focused on helping our customers stay ahead of the curve. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and delivering real value where it matters most.”

“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”

The 2025 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at https://www.crn.com/sp-500/sp2025, and a selection of the honorees will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. Our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies.

UNICOM Engineering and the UNICOM Engineering logo are trademarks of UNICOM Engineering, Inc.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

UNICOM Engineering Contact:

Lisa Ryan

lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com