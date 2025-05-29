Genesis Future-Proofs Reporting Functions in Financial Applications

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global , the AI-native application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, announced that end-users now have full control over creating, modifying and distributing reports driven by application data. This capability makes firms more responsive to business and client needs.

Traditionally, developers need to modify application code when reporting requirements inevitably change. That is no longer the case for applications built with the Genesis platform.

“This fundamental shift in how we address reporting is part of a platform-wide initiative to use AI and other technologies to make businesspeople in financial firms more autonomous in building and adapting software applications,” said Tej Sidhu, Chief Technology Officer at Genesis Global. “The component-based architecture in Genesis gives us unique ability to transform application subfunctions, like reporting. It also provides a controlled framework for AI to assist domain experts in building applications, especially those that replace spreadsheet-driven processes, and inherent guardrails that govern how AI agents interface with Genesis applications.”

The reengineered Reporting Component creates any type of document driven by application data. These range from simple data-focused reports like CSV or Excel files for internal teams to graphic-rich, client-facing documents like trade confirmations, invoices and portfolio proposals.

The component’s UI-based toolkit gives end-users direct control over configuring, designing, scheduling and distributing their reports. Specifically, users can:

Select and filter the application data they want in a report

Format how data is presented in a report

Create the report style, including graphics, logos, etc.

Define file type, including files uploadable to other applications

Choose distribution channel (email, screen alert, document library)

Schedule when reports are generated and distributed

View an archive of previously generated reports



In delivering this transformative reporting capability, Genesis provides multiple benefits to clients, including:

Making businesses more responsive to client requests, because they can produce a custom report on demand

Improving data-driven decision making, because the business can easily get the report they want, when they want it

Freeing developer capacity, because IT staff don’t need to re-code applications when reporting needs change



“In a traditional application and data management environment, reporting is a static operation and when needs change, you need technical experts to rework the system,” explained Jay Taylerson, Principal Platform Product Manager at Genesis Global. “With our technology, not only is the application itself flexible, but we empower end-users with direct control over reporting functions.”

The component-based architecture of the Genesis platform makes it easy to add the Reporting Component and all that it offers to application builds. When Genesis updates a component, like Reporting, it is automatically delivered to users’ platform libraries.

In the Genesis Application Platform, Reporting typically is used in conjunction with other document- and workflow-related components, including Document Management , Document Generation and Notifications & Alerts .

A short Genesis video shows how intuitive it is for an end-user to create a report, select data, change report templates, schedule and distribute the report.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers and non-technical domain experts to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.