XRP News: Nimanode Presale Explodes, Buy $NMA Before Exchange Listings





LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP’s bullish momentum electrifies the crypto market, Nimanode is rapidly emerging as one of the most anticipated DeFi projects on the XRP Ledger. Following a strong and successful start to its token launch, the $NMA presale is still underway, gaining traction as excitement builds across the DeFi landscape. There's still an opportunity to secure tokens ahead of upcoming exchange listings and expected price surges.

Nimanode is Building the first zero-code platform to deploy autonomous AI agents on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Built for anyone from non-techies, developers, to entrepreneurs to build, deploy AI agents that simplify, secure and strategize their Web3 experience.

What makes Nimanode different isn’t just its AI or even its blockchain integration. It boasts of a hybrid model (off-chain & on-chain) that allows AI agents to act independently, adapt to on-chain events, and perform real work for users and organizations alike.

A Standout DeFi Protocol

Built natively on XRPL, Nimanode leverages the blockchain’s speed, low fees, and scalability to enable high-frequency, low-latency AI agent execution. The platform’s agents are capable of:

Executing smart contracts via XRPL Hooks



Scanning wallets and tokens for real-time risk



Monitoring compliance in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)



Managing liquidity and maximizing APY across XRPL protocols



Operating 24/7 as decentralized customer support interfaces



Don’t Miss Out Nimanode Presale

With a total of 90 million $NMA representing 45% of $NMA allocated for the presale, this marks a unique and promising chance to claim early access into one of XRP Ledger’s most innovative projects, spearheading the AI ecosystem on the blockchain. This is a chance to invest in $NMA before its DEX Listing at 25% higher value.

Joining in the NimaNode Presale is quite straightforward

Setup an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Ensure you have a non-custodial wallet capable of receiving XRP native tokens (e.g., Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger).

Purchase XRP: Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Participate in the Presale: Visit the NimaNode presale page ( https://nimanode.com/presale ), send your XRP to the provided presale address, and secure your $NMA tokens.

There is a Limited Time Period of 30 Days for the Presale and it’s pricing is going at 1 XRP = 450 $NMA

Final Word

As XRP is poised for massive institutional adoption, XRP ETFs and Futures fueling momentum, building on the Blockchain ensures Nimanode reaches its full potential. Do not miss out on any updates regarding Nimanode by ensuring you follow their various communications channels.

