CISO Global's AI-Powered CHECKLIGHT® Increases Warranty to $1 Million Per Incident — Expands Small Business Addressable Market to $11B

Scottsdale, AZ, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, is excited to announce it has expanded the financial assurance component of CHECKLIGHT® to cover up to $1 million per incident, with an annual cap of $1.5 million per customer contract. This 4x increase from the original $250,000 warranty per incident is being provided at no additional cost to customers.

The expanded warranty significantly broadens CHECKLIGHT's addressable market to an estimated $11 billion, attracting larger organizations seeking greater financial protection integrated with their cybersecurity. Through CISO Global’s partnership with Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated, CyberSimple™, powered by CHECKLIGHT®, will be launched via an extensive referral network, including 17 insurance agencies, seeking to provide better value and easily accessible financial protection to their SMB clients.

“For nearly five years, CHECKLIGHT® has consistently delivered measurable reductions in cyber-related losses across a wide spectrum of businesses,” said Rob Hegedus, Program Director for CHECKLIGHT® at CISO Global. “By expanding the warranty coverage at no extra cost, we are not only enhancing the value proposition for existing clients but also opening new doors to previously underserved market segments that require stronger financial guarantees. The launch of CyberSimple™ with expanded financial protection reinforces our mission to provide proactive, outcome-driven cybersecurity solutions backed by substantial financial protection.”

“CyberSimple™ brings together CISO Global’s cutting edge cybersecurity service with substantial financial protection in one bundle. Enrollment couldn’t be easier. The financial protection of $1 million per incident provides generous coverages with no sublimits for even the smallest customers, making it the most powerful warranty program for SMBs in the cyber market today,” noted Dave Bechtel, a Cyber Assurance Group founder.

CHECKLIGHT®, part of CISO Global’s next-generation software portfolio, is being offered to its more than 600 security clients and through key insurance partners, such as Cyber Assurance Group.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc.

About Cyber Assurance Group

Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) is an innovative cyber risk insurance specialist. They leverage cutting-edge technology to assess, mitigate, and insure against cyber threats, providing comprehensive, data-driven solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our expectation of the expansion of the financial assurance component of CHECKLIGHT® to cover up to $1 million per incident; our belief in the strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group and their solution, CyberSimple™; our expectation that our product CHECKLIGHT® will be launched to an expanded market via resellers including insurance companies; our belief that CHECKLIGHT® safeguards businesses against advanced cyber threats; we expect the collaboration with Cyber Assurance Group to offer a solution to the cyber risks for our clients and underserved markets that require financial guarantees; our belief that CHECKLIGHT® offers the most powerful warranty program for small businesses in the cyber market; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

