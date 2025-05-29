Beeline Unveils One-Click AI Sales Agent — Transforming Website Traffic into Mortgage Leads in Under Two Minutes

Providence, RI, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ: BLNE) the fast-growing digital mortgage platform that shortens the path to homeownership, today announced the launch of an latest innovation from MagicBlocks, an AI company incubated and spun out of Beeline.

MagicBlocks has just released its One-Click AI Sales Agent — a proprietary tool that enables mortgage lenders and brokers to instantly deploy a high-performing, emotionally intelligent sales assistant trained specifically for their websites within two minutes.

Built for instant 24/7 engagement which hugely increases chat volumes and ultimately conversions, MagicBlocks’ One-Click AI Agent uses advanced natural language processing and behavioral science to engage website visitors in real time, qualify them, and drive high-intent leads — all within two minutes of activation.

The platform, initially developed and cultivated within Beeline, now allows any mortgage lender, broker and a wide variety of other online businesses to deploy a fully trained customized AI sales agent on their website in two minutes. There’s no technical expertise or protracted development project required. The AI agent delivers personalized experiences, understanding their needs and proactively qualifying and pitching prospects beforeouting them directly into the user’s CRM or sales pipeline — significantly reducing response time and improving close rates without increasing marketing spend.

"This is a foundational shift in how mortgage originators engage online customers," said Nick Liuzza, Chief Executive Officer of Beeline. "While most AI tools in our industry focus on operational efficiency or underwriting, our One-Click AI Agent is focused squarely on top-of-funnel acceleration — automating sales engagement with intelligence and speed, and massively short cutting the weeks of initial development this innovation needed when it was developed inside of Beeline."

Key Features:

Instant Activation: Users simply input their website URL. The AI builds the Agent, scanning on-site content and identifies sales signals. 2 minutes later users can then interact with the agent, see how it behaves and deploy their conversion-focused assistant tailored to the business’s messaging.





Strategic Importance:

The launch of the One-Click AI Sales Agent represents a significant expansion of Beeline’s platform capabilities. In addition to originating mortgages directly, Beeline now offers its technology to partners and third-party originators — supporting scalable, AI-powered growth throughout the mortgage ecosystem.

This innovation further strengthens Beeline’s positioning at the intersection of real estate finance and AI automation, while reinforcing its broader vision to streamline and modernize the home loan experience from first click to close.

About Beeline https://makeabeeline.com/

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans—whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

MagicBlocks magicblocks.ai/

The deployment of ‘Bob,’ the first ever mortgage chatbot in the US mortgage industry, was so successful that MagicBlocks was born in 2024. Now in just 2 minutes, MagicBlocks enables virtually any business to quickly deploy their own emotionally intelligent AI Agent that proactively converts more leads into sales for a low monthly subscription cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company’s prospects and anticipated future performance and trends in the mortgage loan industry. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “seem,” “potential,” “appear,” “continue,” “future,” believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-K filed April 15, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact

