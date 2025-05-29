Spirit Blockchain Capital to Present at the Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital (EXCHANGE: CSE: SPIR / OTC: SBLCF), based in Vancouver, British Columbia focused on delivering diversified blockchain and digital asset exposure while advancing a proprietary, market-leading tokenization platform, today announced that Lewis Bateman, CEO, will present live at the Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 5th, 2025.

DATE: June 5th

TIME: REGISTER HERE

LINK: 12:30 PM ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th (subject to availability)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Upgraded to OTCQB Venture Market

In April 2025, Spirit Blockchain Capital successfully upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. The move is expected to improve liquidity and broaden the company’s shareholder base.

Launch of Innovative Crypto ETPs on European Exchanges

In March 2025, the company launched a series of cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse, advancing its footprint in regulated digital asset investing across Europe.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

