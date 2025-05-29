4Liberty Announces Collaboration with Itron to Drive Innovation in Utility Technology Adoption and Optimization

San Diego, CA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4Liberty, Inc., a performance-based PMO and operations advisory, announces its strategic collaboration with Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a global leader in grid edge intelligence that is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water. The companies are collaborating to optimize deployment of Itron’s solutions by taking advantage of 4Liberty’s expertise in operational optimization and complex utility program management. 4Liberty, a California-based certified Woman Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), offers a comprehensive suite of services, including operations and capital planning consulting, turnkey PMO services, grid edge technology evaluation, utilization and optimization, data analysis, financial analysis, and enterprise and technology adoption change management, enabling utilities to evaluate their technology for full optimization, while implementing projects with precision.

Itron highlighted the importance of collaborating with a performance-built consultancy like 4Liberty to offer their customers an expanded set of services, deliver mission critical technologies, maximize the return on investment in grid edge technology and provide successful outcomes to a broad set of utilities.

“At Itron, our focus is on empowering utilities through innovation and collaboration,” said Jim Fisher, VP of Sales, Americas at Itron. “Itron delivers advanced solutions like grid edge intelligence, distributed energy platforms, and data analytics management to drive the transformation of energy and water management programs. By collaborating with 4Liberty, we can enable our customers to take full advantage of the capabilities of our solutions and hasten the pace of edge technology adoption, which is imperative for grid resiliency and enhancing the utility customers’ experience. Together, we can help utilities optimize technology investments, manage enterprise change, and demonstrate return on investment.”

4Liberty CEO Sharelynn Moore emphasized how the collaboration addresses key challenges utilities face today.

“We offer specialized consulting services that focus on helping utilities utilize and optimize grid edge technologies which makes collaborating with the industry leader in this space a clear choice,” said Sharelynn. “4Liberty has served as a strategic partner to utilities for over a decade, helping them navigate operational challenges, improve performance, manage change associated with implementing gride edge solutions, and reduce inefficiencies. Our collaboration with Itron allows us to take our deep industry knowledge in technology rollouts, data analysis, and capital cost management and optimize deployment of Itron’s innovative solutions. Together, we will enable Itron’s customers to fully seize the opportunities of technology investments while exceeding their client expectations. Our engagements always include a plan to automate, innovate, and eliminate (unnecessary tasks) to drive higher performance and improved affordability, which is increasingly critical to utility success.”

Since its founding in 2009, 4Liberty has been a trusted resource for utilities, offering comprehensive operational consulting, project management, financial analysis, and construction management. These services help utilities implement advanced grid edge technologies, meet regulatory demands, and achieve sustainability targets.

About 4Liberty, Inc.

Established in 2009, 4Liberty is a certified Women-Owned and Operated Business Enterprise headquartered in San Diego, California. We are a leading solutions-based consultancy with deep operational expertise that focuses on helping utilities drive efficiency with our comprehensive design, implement, and operate approach to solving tough problems. As a strategic partner, we leverage our proven methodology to ensure that we comprehensively understand the problem or opportunity and implement a plan the provides improvements and success across all stakeholders. We are a force multiplier that helps utilities get more done and deploy capital more effectively and efficiently. 4Liberty, Inc. provides comprehensive services for large-scale programs to diverse clients across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit: https://www.4liberty.com.