Intermex Named Founding Partner of Dignity Health Sports Park and the Official International Remittance Partner of the LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), have launched a new partnership with International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (Intermex), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Intermex the Official International Remittance Partner of the LA Galaxy and a Founding Partner of Dignity Health Sports Park, a premium and category-exclusive designation. The partnership marks the first time the team, the venue, and AEG have partnered with a brand in the international remittance category. This also represents Intermex’s first official partnership in sports—making it a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

“Our partnership with the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park is about showing up for the people who have always been at the center of this sport,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex. “For so many Latino families, fútbol isn’t just entertainment, it’s a part of who we are. This collaboration allows us to celebrate that connection in a meaningful way, both on and off the field.”

Founded in 1994, around the same time as the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer, Intermex and soccer have grown in parallel, earning trust among Latino communities in the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Miami, Intermex enables digital money transfers from the U.S., Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries, with a strong focus on Latin America. The company offers a multi-channel delivery experience via its app, website, retail locations, as well as WhatsApp. Known for its human-first customer service, including Spanish-first support for underbanked and immigrant communities, Intermex has become a trusted provider for millions of Latino families.

With Los Angeles being one of Intermex’s most strategically important U.S. markets, the LA Galaxy presents a timely and culturally significant opportunity to deepen its ties with a region where soccer is thriving. Across the United States, especially in Southern California, soccer has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports, driven in large part by Latino communities where the game has long served as a source of cultural pride and generational connection. More than five million Latinos call Los Angeles home, and across California, nearly 70% of MLS viewership comes from Latino fans—making the region a powerful intersection of culture, sport, and community. The agreement also extends through two of the most significant global sporting events set to take place in Los Angeles: the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, offering unmatched exposure and relevance during pivotal moments for the sport.

“We are excited to welcome Intermex to the Galaxy family,” said LA Galaxy President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. “This is a values-driven brand that understands the importance of language, culture, and legacy. Together, we’re building something that resonates on and off the pitch.”

As a Founding Partner of Dignity Health Sports Park, Intermex will enjoy premium brand visibility throughout the venue and will be fully integrated into the fan journey—from driveway to pitch. This includes prominent freeway marquee signage, scoreboard integrations, concourse placements, plaza wall signage, and various digital menu boards across the property.

“Intermex is a brand that truly understands the people we serve,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “Their partnership reinforces our shared commitment to elevating the guest experience while creating lasting impact across our community.”

As part of the agreement, Intermex also becomes the Presenting Partner of the LA Galaxy Soccer Center – a 73,000-square-foot facility in Torrance, California dedicated to futsal and recreational sports. Intermex’s partnership will support year-round youth and adult programming at the center, helping preserve a vital hub for thousands of local families and athletes of all ages.

“Intermex is setting a new standard for what culturally relevant, community-rooted partnerships in sports can look like and achieve,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Soccer is central to the lives of their customers and our fans, and our collaboration provides an opportunity to engage authentically and consistently in one of their highest-priority markets. They’re a brand that leads with purpose and understands the power of showing up where it matters most.”

Further amplifying the cultural impact of the partnership, Intermex will be the Title Night Partner of the 2025 Mexican Heritage Night, taking place on September 20 against FC Cincinnati – one of the club’s most highly anticipated cultural theme nights of the season. Additionally, Intermex will engage fans as the Presenting Partner of “Cobi Club” – an original content series from the LA Galaxy that explores football chatter with current trends and popular culture, giving every fan – fanatics and casuals fans alike – something to enjoy.

With nearly 30 years of trusted service and deep roots in Latino communities across the globe, Intermex’s entry into sports sponsorship marks a new chapter in its mission to empower, connect, and uplift the people who drive its business – one built on trust, cultural alignment, and the beautiful game.

ABOUT INTERMEX

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology to enable consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company facilitates digital money movement through its website and mobile app, as well as through a vast network of retail agents and company-operated stores. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Intermex also operates international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. Lear more at www.intermexonline.com.

ABOUT LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

ABOUT DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK

Dignity Health Sports Park is southern California’s home of world-class competition and training facilities for amateur, Olympic, collegiate and professional athletes. Managed by AEG, the $150 million, privately financed facility was developed by AEG on a 125-acre site on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) in Carson, California. Dignity Health Sports Park features an 8,000-seat tennis stadium, a 27,000-seat stadium for soccer, football and other athletic competitions and outdoor concerts; a 2,000-seat facility for track & field and a 2,450-seat indoor Velodrome – the VELO Sports Center – for track cycling. Dignity Health Sports Park is home to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, the six-time MLS Cup Champions. Dignity Health Sports Park is also home of the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) High Performance Training Center and the national team training headquarters for the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF). Additionally, Dignity Health Sports Park is home to Galaxy Park, a newly imagined complex on the campus of the facility that features five 5v5 soccer fields, three futsal courts, eight Pickleball courts, four Padel courts, and is home to a number of other recreational activities. For additional information, please visit http://www.dignityhealthsportspark.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, which, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.





Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

LA Galaxy

Jamie Alvarez

jaalvarez@lagalaxy.com

AEG Global Partnerships

Shannon Donnelly

Shannon.donnelly@beckmedia.com

Investor Relations:

Alex Sadowski

Investor Relations Coordinator

ir@intermexusa.com

305-671-8000