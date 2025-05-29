Leaders in Psychiatry, Psychology, and Social Work to Take the Keynote Stage at Psychedelic Science 2025

• Marketa Wills, M.D., Jessica Punzo Psy.D., and Anthony Estreet, Ph.D., to explore professional standards, education, and mental health equity in the psychedelic era with Tyler Norris MDiv.

• From workforce expansion to trauma healing, experts tackle the systems and standards needed for safe, equitable access.

DENVER, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science – the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) – announces three of the nation’s most influential mental health organizations will take the keynote stage at Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) in Denver, Colorado.

Marketa Wills, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the American Psychiatric Association will join mental health policy leader and moderator Tyler Norris, MDiv for a keynote fireside chat examining the evolving role of psychiatrists and therapy in the psychedelic ecosystem. This conversation will cover the current state of psychedelic research, emerging clinical guidelines, and the need to educate and expand the mental health workforce to meet future demand. The session, Access, Quality and Safety for All: A Conversation with APA CEO Dr. Marketa Wills is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18 at 12:00–12:30 p.m. on the PS2025 keynote stage.

A member of the American Psychological Association will join this keynote conversation, with Dr. Jessica Punzo, President of APA's Division 56 on Trauma Psychology, offering comments about APA’s Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy initiatives. This session will underscore the critical role of psychologists and other professionals in shaping and delivering safe, effective psychedelic care.

In addition, Anthony Estreet, Ph.D., MBA, LCSW-C, Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), will deliver an opening keynote session addressing how social workers, who make up the largest group of licensed mental health professionals in the United States, can play a central role in ensuring equitable access to psychedelic therapies. The session, Social Work, Psychedelics and Whole Person Well Being, is scheduled for Friday, June 20 at 9:30–10:00 a.m. on the PS2025 keynote stage.

Bringing together leaders from psychiatry, psychology, and social work underscores our commitment to safe, ethical, and equitable psychedelic care. This moment is about more than medicine. It’s about shaping the future of mental health from every angle - clinical, cultural, and community-driven.

— Tyler Norris, MDiv, Director, CEO Alliance for Mental Health

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.