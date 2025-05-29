Critical Metals Corp Announces Gross Proceeds of $2MM USD from the Exercise of Warrants Priced at $5.00 USD from Institutional Fund

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase 400,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price of $5.00 per warrant. The warrants were initially issued to investors at the time of the consummation of the Company’s initial public listing on Nasdaq. In connection with the exercise of the warrants, and pursuant to the terms of the original agreement entered into with the investors, the Company removed contractual restrictions on an additional 1,200,000 ordinary shares that were otherwise subject to forfeiture. In connection with the exercise of the warrants, the Company has received gross proceeds of approximately $2 million.

Critical Metals Corp intends to use the net proceeds from the warrant exercise primarily to help advance the development strategies of its critical mineral projects in Greenland and Europe.

“We are pleased to announce the exercise of these warrants, which will provide Critical Metals Corp with additional capital to support our ongoing development efforts at our flagship Tanbreez Project in Greenland and the Wolfsberg Project in Austria,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We believe this transaction demonstrates investor confidence in our strategic direction and helps strengthen our balance sheet to advance key milestones at our world-class assets.”

The warrants and the ordinary shares issued upon exercise were issued in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereof.

About Critical Metals Corp

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

