Deep South Era Triumph: 300 pNodes Sold Out

Las Vegas, USA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Xandeum Network has reached a pivotal milestone in its mission to transform Solana’s storage capabilities: all 300 incentivized devnet pNodes in the Deep South Era have sold out! This achievement, capped at three pNodes per wallet, underscores the overwhelming community support for our vision of a scalable, decentralized storage layer. As we kick off the first of six innovation phases in 2025, the Deep South Era sets a strong foundation for Xandeum’s future.

The Power of pNodes

Xandeum’s Provider Nodes (pNodes) are the cornerstone of our decentralized file system, designed to address Solana’s growing need for efficient and secure data storage. Unlike traditional Solana validators, which face scalability challenges with blockchain data, pNodes act as a “hard drive” layer, enhancing CPU and RAM capabilities. By leveraging erasure coding and adjustable redundancy levels, pNodes ensure data integrity, protection, and cost-efficient storage across multiple nodes. This innovation enables smart contracts to manage large-scale data, empowering data-heavy decentralized applications (dApps) like decentralized databases and AI-powered platforms.

The sell-out of 300 devnet pNodes signals strong confidence in Xandeum’s approach. These incentivized nodes allow early participants to contribute to the network’s growth while securing a stake in its future. As we move toward a fully permissionless mainnet, pNodes will play a critical role in expanding Solana’s ecosystem, offering high-speed and secure storage solutions for developers and users alike.

Introducing XandMiner

To streamline pNode operations, we’ve launched XandMiner, a state-of-the-art administration tool that simplifies node management. XandMiner empowers users to:

Register and manage pNodes with ease, ensuring seamless integration into the network.

with ease, ensuring seamless integration into the network. Build and destroy file structures for optimized storage, maximizing efficiency.

for optimized storage, maximizing efficiency. Generate cryptographic key pairs for enhanced security, safeguarding data across the decentralized layer.

XandMiner’s user-friendly interface lowers the barrier to entry, making it

accessible to a wide range of participants, from seasoned dApp developers to crypto enthusiasts. This tool is a testament to Xandeum’s commitment to innovation and usability, ensuring that pNode operators can focus on contributing to the network without technical hurdles.

Why This Matters

The rapid sell-out of 300 pNodes reflects the growing demand for scalable storage solutions in the Solana ecosystem. As dApps proliferate, the need for efficient data handling has never been greater. Xandeum’s pNodes address this challenge head-on, providing a decentralized file system that supports Solana’s high-performance blockchain. By reducing the storage burden on validators, pNodes enhance network efficiency and open new revenue streams for operators, stakers, and validators.

This milestone also marks a significant step toward our vision of a permissionless mainnet. The Deep South Era is just the beginning, and the success of the pNode sale demonstrates the community’s readiness to embrace Xandeum’s scalable storage layer. We’re excited to see how pNode operators will shape the future of Solana’s decentralized applications.

Join the Revolution

The sell-out of 300 pNodes is a testament to the strength of the Xandeum community and the promise of our technology. As we continue through the Deep South Era, we invite you to stay engaged with Xandeum. Explore opportunities to stake with xandSOL, follow our progress on Xandeum.Network, and join the conversation on X.com.

Thank you for supporting Xandeum as we redefine Solana’s storage capabilities. Together, we’re building the future of Web3!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



