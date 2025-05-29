HeartSciences Signs First MyoVista Insights™ Platform Customer, Marking Major Commercial Milestone

Southlake, TX, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to enable earlier detection of heart disease, today announced the signing of its first commercial customer for the MyoVista Insights™ platform: Westcliffe Health Innovations, based in the United Kingdom.

This milestone follows the recent launch of MyoVista Insights and the initiation of an early adopter program for reference sites earlier this month.

Westcliffe Health Innovations provides cardiology services to the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) in the Bradford and Leeds region. As the largest publicly funded healthcare system in the world, the NHS plays a vital role in pioneering access to innovative healthcare technologies. The implementation of MyoVista Insights at Westcliffe is intended to position it as a key reference site for HeartSciences, particularly within the U.K. market.

MyoVista Insights is a cloud-native, next-generation ECG management system built to enhance clinical decision-making and improve healthcare IT efficiency. It is being developed as the first vendor- and device-agnostic ECG platform capable of running AI-ECG algorithm models from multiple partners—streamlining ECG workflows and helping reduce operational costs for healthcare providers.

Dr. Matthew Fay, Director of Cardiology at Westcliffe, is a leading figure in bringing cardiology services to the frontlines of healthcare across the U.K. He founded a 27-partner GP super-practice, has contributed to the development of both local and national clinical guidelines, and has led efforts to transition cardiovascular services from hospitals into community settings over the past several years.

“In an area with socio-economic challenges and higher-than-average rates of cardiovascular disease, ensuring easy access to ECGs, the gateway cardiac investigation, is imperative. While healthcare professionals recognize the importance of ECGs, the ability to interpret them varies among generalists. This partnership facilitates easy access to ECGs and provides expert interpretation right in the centre of the community, with results stored in the shared patient record for seamless access.”

— Dr. Matthew Fay, Clinical Director of Cardiology, Westcliffe Health Innovations, U.K.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Matthew Fay and Westcliffe Health Innovations as the first commercial adopter of MyoVista Insights,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “Dr. Fay and his team have been trailblazers in advancing cardiovascular care across the NHS, and we share a common vision of transforming frontline screening through innovative technology. This agreement represents a pivotal step forward in HeartSciences’ commercial journey and validates our belief in the future of AI-driven ECG management.”

For more information about MyoVista Insights https://www.heartsciences.com or X: @HeartSciences

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making it a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and intends to provide these AI-ECG algorithms on a device agnostic cloud-based solution as well as a low-cost ECG hardware platform. Working with clinical experts, HeartSciences ensures that all solutions are designed to work within existing clinical care pathways, making it easier for clinicians to use AI-ECG technology to improve their patient's care and lead to better outcomes. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 29, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on September 12, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 16, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2024 and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

