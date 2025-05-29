ALS Canada calls for national recognition during ALS Awareness Month

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ALS Society of Canada (ALS Canada) is calling on Canadians to unite in support of people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) during ALS Awareness Month in June. Affecting nearly 4,000 Canadians, their families, and their friends, ALS is a relentless and fatal neurodegenerative disease. With no cure and limited treatment options, approximately 80 per cent of people diagnosed will die within two to five years.

“ALS is a disease that moves quickly, and it doesn’t discriminate. Each person has a 1 in 300 lifetime risk of developing ALS. That said, it’s more common than many realize,” says Tammy Moore, CEO of ALS Canada. “Living with ALS can be deeply isolating, but no one should face it alone. This June, we ask Canadians to join the ALS community by raising awareness, participating in local events, and helping fund the essential care and innovative research needed to create a world free of ALS.”

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that results in the progressive paralysis of people affected, as the brain loses the ability to communicate with voluntary muscles. The disease progresses quickly, often requiring complex care and equipment just months after diagnosis. In addition to advancing research, care, advocacy, and information nationwide, ALS Canada offers community-based services, including direct support through the ALS Canada Equipment Program and ALS Canada Community Leads to Ontario families living with ALS.

Despite its devastating impact, ALS remains significantly underfunded and under-recognized in Canada. ALS Awareness Month is a time to bring national attention to the urgent need for improved care, sustained research investment, and better support for people affected.

ALS Canada is making it easy for Canadians to unite in ALS. Here’s how to get involved this June:



ALS Canada Walk to End ALS – Starting May 31, events will take place in 22 Ontario communities to honour and recognize people affected by ALS and raise critical funds for services and research. Register or donate at walktoendals.ca.

– Starting May 31, events will take place in 22 Ontario communities to honour and recognize people affected by ALS and raise critical funds for services and research. Register or donate at walktoendals.ca. Lou Gehrig Day (June 2) with the Toronto Blue Jays – Recognizing this significant day during the next available home game, on Tuesday, June 3, the Toronto Blue Jays will celebrate the legendary baseball player at Rogers Centre in support of the ALS community. We encourage people attending the game to paint the park purple and wear your own purple gear to support the cause.

– Recognizing this significant day during the next available home game, on Tuesday, June 3, the Toronto Blue Jays will celebrate the legendary baseball player at Rogers Centre in support of the ALS community. We encourage people attending the game to paint the park purple and wear your own purple gear to support the cause. Driving Progress Forward webinar – On June 18, ahead of Global ALS Awareness Day (June 21), ALS Canada will host an informative webinar highlighting the services and programming available from ALS Canada to Canadians living with and affected by ALS. Register by clicking here .

– On June 18, ahead of Global ALS Awareness Day (June 21), ALS Canada will host an informative webinar highlighting the services and programming available from ALS Canada to Canadians living with and affected by ALS. . Monthly Giving Match – Join the Circle of Hope Monthly Giving Program in June and have your gift matched by a generous donor. The first 30 new monthly donors will receive a special United in ALS tote bag.

– Join the Circle of Hope Monthly Giving Program in June and have your gift matched by a generous donor. The first 30 new monthly donors will receive a special United in ALS tote bag. Light It Purple – Landmarks like the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, and signs in Toronto, Hamilton, and Belleville will be lit purple to show support throughout the month.

– Landmarks like the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, and signs in Toronto, Hamilton, and Belleville will be lit purple to show support throughout the month. #aWorldFreeOfALS – Share your ALS story or message on social media to raise awareness and help drive momentum for change.



For more information about ALS Canada’s work and how to get involved, visit als.ca.

About ALS and the ALS Society of Canada

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an unrelenting and currently terminal disease. It progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. Nearly 4,000 Canadians live with ALS and approximately 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed each year. Four out of five people living with ALS will die within two to five years of their diagnosis.

The ALS Society of Canada is working to change what it means to live with ALS. Grounded in and informed by the Canadian ALS community, we respond to the urgent unmet need for life-changing treatments by investing in high-quality research that will fuel scientific discovery and by engaging industry, supporting increased clinical capacity, and advocating for equitable, affordable, and timely access to proven therapies.

Responding to the tremendous need for current and credible ALS knowledge, awareness, and education, we empower Canadians affected by ALS to navigate the current realities of ALS, be informed consumers of ALS information, and advocate effectively for change. In Ontario, we provide direct community services to help people navigate ALS.

Founded in 1977, ALS Canada is a registered charity whose work is powered by generous donors who share our vision of a world free of ALS.

Join the conversation and connect with the ALS community online. Find ALS Canada on X, Instagram, or like our page on Facebook. Visit als.ca to find out more.



For more information:

ALS Society of Canada

media@als.ca

437-703-5402