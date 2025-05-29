Lantern’s Cancer Program Reaches 1 Million Member Milestone

DALLAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantern , the leading Specialty Care Platform connecting approximately 6 million members with the best surgery, cancer and infusion care, recently announced the expansion of its cancer program to serve 1 million members.

“Reaching 1 million members in our cancer care program represents more than just a number—it means that 1 million people will have access to life-changing cancer care when and where they need it most,” said John Zutter, CEO of Lantern. “For employers, we know specialty care represents 50% of their health spend, and one third of that cost is cancer. It’s why we’re committed to our program, reducing costs for employers, and ensuring the best health outcomes for their employees.”

Lantern continues to expand its dedicated cancer support team with highly experienced oncology nurse navigators working alongside infusion nurse navigators, cancer care advocates, licensed social workers and more to help members through all stages of their cancer journey.

“What differentiates our approach to cancer care at Lantern is that we’re building a cohesive experience for our members where the best oncology nurse navigators, care advocates, and other team members work hand in hand to provide wraparound support, ensuring they receive timely, quality care when they need it most,” says Chief Medical Officer Jason Tibbels, MD.

Lantern has also added 24 National Cancer Institutions (NCIs) to its roster to serve its growing member base, including Cleveland Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Fred Hutch Cancer Center. Through these partnerships, Lantern members get streamlined access to care. Lantern’s larger partnership ecosystem helps members connect with expert medical opinions, preventive screenings and the industry’s only nationwide independent infusion network.

Lantern’s Specialty Care Platform enables access to thousands of different procedures across surgery, cancer and infusions for hundreds of employers, labor unions and public sector organizations. Its integration with health plans and other point solutions, like Hinge, Sword and Pelago helps benefits leaders deliver a turnkey benefits stack that reduces cost in the fastest-growing category, specialty care.

About Lantern

Lantern is the Specialty Care Platform that helps employers reduce trend in the highest growing area of spend – specialty care. Lantern’s Network of Excellence includes the top surgeons, infusion and cancer centers around the country and more than 80% of members receive care within 50 miles of home. Lantern pairs members with a dedicated care team, including Care Advocates and nurse navigators, for the entirety of their care journey, helping them get back to good health, back to their families and back to work. That local access and personal support leads to higher utilization which results in an average 4% trend reduction for employers. Lantern is trusted by the nation’s largest employers to deliver care to more than 6 million members across the country. Learn more at lanterncare.com.