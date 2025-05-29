MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches Shaping the Future of Real Estate Course: Human, Digital, and Physical Innovation Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced the launch of “Shaping the Future of Real Estate: Human, Digital, and Physical Innovation Strategy,” a new six-day executive education program for senior leaders to craft a strategy that integrates digital technology, physical infrastructure, and workforce needs. The outcome: reimagining real estate as a strategic driver of performance, equity, and growth.

Hosted on the MIT campus from September 28 to October 3, 2025, this immersive experience brings together faculty from the MIT Center for Real Estate and MIT Sloan School of Management, along with experts in urban planning, design, and technology. Participants will explore how the future of work, digital transformation, sustainability, and innovation are reshaping real estate across industries.

The course is led by MIT Sloan Senior Lecturer Kate W. Isaacs and James Scott, Director of Industry and Professional Programs, Research Scientist, and Director of the Real Estate Transformation Lab.

“In this time of global disruption, real estate has become a powerful lever for organizational transformation,” said Isaacs. “Leaders today must ask bold questions: How can physical space support both digital innovation and human thriving? How will AI and emerging technologies reshape the way we design, operate, and experience the built environment? This course is designed to help executives not just keep pace—but lead the change.”

Each day of the program focuses on a key theme—ranging from design and culture to technology, analytics, and implementation, building a hands-on strategy workshop customized to each participant’s organizational challenges.

Key takeaways from this course include:

Integrated frameworks connecting real estate strategy with digital transformation and workforce planning

Exposure to frontier technologies such as AI, IoT, augmented reality, and digital twins

Insights into post-pandemic risk management, sustainability, and capital planning

Exclusive site visits to MIT innovation labs and pioneering developments in the Boston area

This program is ideal for senior executives, real estate professionals, policymakers, and innovators who influence or make strategic decisions about space—from corporate campuses to urban infrastructure. Cross-functional teams are especially encouraged to attend to foster alignment across business, design, and operations.

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from MIT Sloan Executive Education and credit toward the MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in ‘Strategy & Innovation’.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education’s non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

About MIT Center for Real Estate

The MIT Center for Real Estate (CRE) is a pioneering hub at the intersection of academia, technology, and industry, dedicated to advancing the global real estate sector through cutting-edge research, education, and innovation. Offering the world’s first specialized Master of Science in Real Estate Development program, the MIT Center for Real Estate remains at the forefront of transforming the built environment for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. For more information, please visit https://cre.mit.edu/.

