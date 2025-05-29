Sterling Structural Becomes First U.S. Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Manufacturer Listed on CLT Toolbox Platform

PHOENIX, Ill., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Structural, a pioneer in domestically-sourced and manufactured mass timber solutions in the United States, has officially joined the CLT Toolbox platform, a global design software platform that empowers structural engineers to specify timber faster, more accurately, and in line with real supplier data.

The platform enables education alongside design enabling engineers to use mass timber. Its mission is to make CLT design easy, accessible, and aligned with supply chain realities - broadening engineering capacity across the region. CLT Toolbox is gearing up for a major launch later this year with added modules for fire design, diaphragm design, shear walls, connection details, and much more.

Sterling is the first U.S. Cross Laminated Timber supplier to partner with CLT Toolbox, enabling engineers to design with Sterling’s panels directly within the platform. Through the beta program, users can now create designs using wall and floor calculators tailored to Sterling’s products.

"The addition of Sterling Structural’s CLT panels and systems to the Toolbox will help advance the adoption of CLT and mass timber projects across the U.S.," said Adam Jones, CEO of CLT Toolbox. "Sterling is a leading CLT manufacturer, and their inclusion in the Toolbox offers an immediate opportunity for engineers to incorporate CLT into their projects."

With Sterling now fully integrated, engineers can design with Sterling’s CLT and glulam products, and get:

Full design integration of Sterling CLT panels

Instant capacity checks and reports aligned with U.S. codes

Specification-ready outputs that streamline documentation



“We’re on a mission to bring mass timber to the masses, and the CLT Toolbox is an integral part of achieving that mission,” said Michaela Harms, Vice President of Mass Timber at Sterling Structural. “When we make it easy to design for CLT and mass timber, we make it easy to incorporate mass timber. We’re looking forward to seeing how this new resource boosts interest and use of CLT in projects of all shapes and sizes.”

This partnership comes at a critical time in U.S. construction as developers demand lower carbon, faster, and more beautiful buildings. Sterling’s presence on CLT Toolbox brings scalable, modern tools into the hands of structural engineers unlocking the full potential of mass timber design.

To get early access to designing Sterling panels, engineers can join the CLT Toolbox beta today at www.clttoolbox.com.

About Sterling Structural

Sterling Structural is a division within Sterling Solutions, America’s leading manufacturer of sustainably-sourced, domestically-produced, high-quality and cost-effective Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems. Our TerraLam® structural product line provides a competitively priced, mass timber panel that is designed for seamless integration into wall, floor, and roof applications. Sterling Structural serves as a one-stop shop for mass timber or a hybrid structural shell. Our panels are certified to the PRG 320 performance standard by the International Code Council; are Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Chain of Custody certified third-party verified by SCS Global; have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) third-party verified by EPD Hub; carry a Red List Free™ DECLARE® label through the International Living Future Institute. Sterling has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Ill., and Lufkin, Tex., with an annual production capacity of 700,000 cubic meters. More information is available at www.sterlingstructural.com.

About CLT Toolbox

CLT Toolbox is a global design software platform that empowers structural engineers to specify timber faster, more accurately, and in line with real supplier data. The platform enables education alongside design enabling engineers to use mass timber despite gaps in education. More information is available at www.clttoolbox.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2713f75-32ff-477d-b8bf-ae46518f106f