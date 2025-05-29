ECGI Holdings Launches Uplist Ventures to Accelerate Public-Ready Startups

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings Inc. ( OTC: ECGI ), a diversified holding company focused on viticulture, equestrian markets, and emerging innovation, today announced the launch of Uplist Ventures (uplist.vc), a new initiative to identify, support, and scale overlooked startups with the potential to enter public markets.

Uplist Ventures will invest in pre-seed through Series B companies, with a preferred focus on those at the Series A and B stages. The firm is targeting startups that are already revenue-generating but fall outside the radar of traditional VCs that demand unsustainable month-over-month hypergrowth.

“Uplist Ventures is more than a capital vehicle, it’s a strategic pipeline for ECGI’s long-term uplisting vision,” said Simon Yu, CEO of ECGI Holdings. “We’re building a portfolio of high-quality companies that can be incubated, matured, and ultimately brought to the public markets through ECGI.”

Bridging a Market Gap

Most venture capital firms demand 20% monthly growth, leaving behind founders building solid businesses growing 20% to 50% per year. These businesses often have product-market fit, paying customers, and smart teams, but limited access to late-stage capital.

Uplist Ventures sees this as an opportunity to deliver value both to founders and to ECGI’s shareholders.

Strategic Advantage: A Public Exit Path

Unlike traditional venture firms, ECGI provides more than capital. As a public company, ECGI offers startup founders a unique path to liquidity and visibility that most private VCs can’t match. Through its public structure, ECGI can offer qualified startups:

Access to capital markets and alternative liquidity paths

Support in preparing for uplisting and regulatory compliance

Operational guidance and public-market credibility

A long-term partnership aligned with shareholder value creation

By identifying companies with strong fundamentals and helping them scale within the public arena, ECGI aims to transform Uplist Ventures into a feeder system for future ECGI spinouts or subsidiaries.

Sector Focus and Criteria

Uplist Ventures will focus on sectors where innovation meets demand: artificial intelligence (AI), SaaS, vertical software, healthcare technology, and blockchain. Evaluation criteria will prioritize disciplined execution and customer traction.

Seed Stage Criteria:

Proven product-market fit and early revenue ($10K+ MRR)

Founder-market fit and clear vision

Measurable early adoption and feedback loop

Series A & B Criteria:

$5 million+ in ARR

Minimum 25% YoY revenue growth

Efficient unit economics (LTV at least 3x CAC)

“Uplist Ventures gives us a dedicated platform to engage with the startup and venture capital ecosystem in a more focused way,” said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI. “Simon’s already begun conversations with founders and early investors, and we’re seeing strong alignment with our strategy. Our goal is to make our first investment soon and continue building momentum from there. We’re building something built to last, and we’re just getting started.”

About ECGI

ECGI Holdings, Inc., through its Uplist Ventures initiative, is a diversified holding company that blends elements of venture capital and private equity. The company focuses on early-stage startups in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare technology, blockchain, vertical software, and other innovation-driven sectors. Uplist Ventures seeks out companies with strong fundamentals and long-term potential to thrive in the public markets through accelerated, alternative paths to scale.

ECGI’s Current Investments:

In viticulture, ECGI owns and manages Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah. This bold and rich wine caters to the $252 billion global luxury wine market's growing demand for unique, high-quality experiences. Additionally, Vintner's Caldera Ranch serves as an exclusive short-term rental, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market, and offering a unique and immersive wine experience for discerning enthusiasts.

In the fashion and equestrian sectors, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market. The integration of luxury fashion with equestrian needs underscores our commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation.

